Carroll voters cast ballots during 2021 Town Meeting. The Select Board has drafted a warrant article for the creation of a Town Manager position, which will appear on the 2022 Town Meeting warrant. (File Photo)
CARROLL — The Board of Selectmen has drafted a warrant article to create a Town Manager position.
After months of discussion, the Select Board agreed that a full-time Town Manager would provide better oversight of town operations than a group of part-time elected officials.
If successful, Carroll would become the 27th municipality in New Hampshire to have a Town Manager, according to state records.
It would be the second-smallest community to do so with a population of 820, according to the 2020 Census.
However, the number of residents has increased 25% since 2000 and its draft budget proposal (around $2.7 million) is on par with communities twice as large.
What’s more, Carroll is home to the Omni Mt. Washington Resort, a growing number of second homes and vacation homes, and numerous outdoor recreation venues. It sees significant daytime and seasonal traffic along Routes 3 and 302.
Select Board member Rob Gauthier said a Town Manager could provide better day-to-day oversight of town affairs, respond immediately to developing situations, and pursue other time-consuming activities (such as grant opportunities) to support the town’s continued growth.
Selectmen debated between Town Manager and Town Administrator options.
Ultimately they preferred a Town Manager, who would assume some responsibilities from the Select Board. Town Managers have statutory powers that include the ability to hire, fire, set salary and approve bill payments. Those powers (and more) are laid out under RSA 37:6.
Town Administrators do not have those powers.
The warrant article to create the Town Manager’s position was presented at a public hearing on Tuesday. It will require majority approval at the annual meeting. It does not include a dollar figure, but Selectmen have previously suggested an annual salary of up to $120,000, depending on a candidate’s experience and abilities.
Locally there are Town Managers in Colebrook, Gorham, Haverhill, Lancaster, Littleton, and Lincoln.
Northumberland did away with its Town Manager position in 2008.
