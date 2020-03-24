Carroll Man Arrested In Littleton For Fentanyl Possession

Matthew Fetko

A Carroll man with a criminal history that includes purse stealing and conspiring to deliver drugs into the state prison he was being held at, has been arrested in Littleton on three felony counts of selling the deadly opioid fentanyl near a school.

Matthew Fetko, 32, was first arrested March 11 during a vehicle stop on Littleton’s Meadow Street, and arrested again and held on Wednesday, March 18, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said in a statement issued last week.

