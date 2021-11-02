Carroll Seeks State Approval To Advance Withdrawal Process

The Town of Carroll continues to seek a separation from the White Mountains Regional School District.
The town filed an appeal with the New Hampshire Department of Education this week to override a WMRSD decision and force a vote on withdrawal.
Fed up with hefty education expenses, Carroll wants to form an independent K-12 school district and enter into tuition agreements with neighboring school districts in Franconia (Lafayette Regional Elementary) and Bethlehem (Profile Middle/High School).
School district officials declined to comment.
Carroll has protested the WMRSD apportionment formula for decades. It has been in place since the district was formed in 1963, and town officials believe it to be unfair. Carroll accounts for 6 percent of students and 26 percent of taxpayer contribution to the district.
“Carroll taxpayers, on average, pay 261% more for the cost of its students’ education than the four other towns in the district AND the state of New Hampshire,” wrote Selectman Rob Gauthier in the DOE filing.
For that reason, Carroll formed a School Study Committee in early 2020. The committee worked nine months and recommended two warrant articles, which were accepted by the Select Board.
One warrant article would have gone to voters of the five-town district. It would have changed the apportionment formula from 60/40 (enrollment/valuation) to 8/20, in order to de-emphasize property values and save Carroll $1 million per year.
When the school board tabled that proposal in January 2021, Carroll proceeded with the second warrant article to initiate the withdrawal. Carroll Town Meeting voters approved it, 214-58.
That triggered a multi-step process, starting with the formation of the 10-member Carroll Withdrawal Committee, made up of one school board member and one select board member from each White Mountains Regional School District community (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield).
The Carroll Withdrawal Committee was charged with evaluating the educational justification for withdrawal. Finding none, they recommended against it 4-1, with Gauthier in dissent.
The school board unanimously accepted the Carroll Withdrawal Committee’s 97-page report and recommendation.
Hoping to overturn that decision, Gauthier filed a 10-page minority report with the state Board of Education this week, asking that the proposed withdrawal be approved and a Town Meeting vote be authorized.
If voters agree, Carroll would assume responsibility for the education of its pupils on July 1, 2023. The town currently has 59 school-aged children.
In the minority report, Gauthier said, “Carroll has never sought withdrawal as its first option. Instead, Carroll’s persistent and years’ long requests for reconsideration of the 1963 apportionment formula are evidence of its wish to remain in the WMRSD, and yet to do so in the context of a more balanced and contemporary funding formula.”
He added, “The town of Carroll has never suggested that the cost of its withdrawal would be insignificant or uncomplicated. that is why it has never led with that possibility in any of its many attempts to have a fair and honest conversation about its challenges. However, patience and fairness have their limits, and Carroll deserves a better consideration of its financial challenges than what it has received from the WMRSD these past 17 years.”
Withdrawal would require majority approval from all five WMRSD communities. Gauthier admitted that would be an uphill battle.
However, Carroll increased its legal budget last year in anticipation of a multi-year contested withdrawal. Conversations at that time suggested the matter would likely be settled through the courts. Town officials at that time were confident they would prevail.
At the conclusion of the minority report, Gauthier claimed, withdrawal posed no jeopardy to the continued operation of WRMSD or a newly formed Carroll School District.
Despite the minority report, the door remains open for compromise.
When the Carroll Withdrawal Committee recommended against withdrawal in June, they also unanimously recommended that the school board re-examine the WMRSD apportionment formula and the changes proposed by Carroll in January.
The School Board established a committee to do so on Oct. 28 and appointed board members James Murphy (Carroll), Herb Randall (Lancaster) and Gregory Odell (Dalton) along with superintendent Marion Anastasia and finance director Kris Franklin.
Community members will also be appointed.
There is currently no timeline for when the committee will begin work, or report out.
Meanwhile the School Board did not receive the minority report in time to discuss it at last week’s meeting and will address the matter at their next meeting on Nov. 10.
