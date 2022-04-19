Carroll Selectman To Step Down

CARROLL — A Select Board member is stepping down.
Rob Gauthier announced his resignation from the board on Tuesday for professional reasons. It is effective May 9.
A 35-year U.S. Postal Service employee, Gauthier and his family will be relocating to Portland, Maine, where he has accepted a district executive position overseeing 145 post offices and 1,000 employees.
In a statement, Gauthier said, “It has been an honor serving the Town and I want you to know, my efforts have always been made in the best interest of the residents of Carroll.”
Gauthier, 54, arrived in the North Country from southern New Hampshire in 2006 and moved to Carroll in 2012.
He won a first term on the Select Board in 2018 and was re-elected in March, defeating challenger Brian Mycko by a 132-127 margin.
Gauthier has been at the forefront of the town’s battle with the White Mountains Regional School District over the apportionment formula that determines each town’s tax contribution.
He was the Select Board liaison to the Carroll Withdrawal Committee, which seeks to either reduce the town’s contribution (through a re-negotiated apportionment formula) or leave the school district (through a statutory withdrawal process).
Gauthier represented the town on a WMRSD withdrawal study committee last year and filed the minority report, approved by the state Board of Education, which allowed for a district-wide vote on withdrawal last month.
“I would like to thank the residents for electing me twice to represent the town’s interest. I am appreciative of all those that continue to work towards the SAU 36 issue, we have taken it farther than any of the previous attempts,” he said.
For the last two years, Gauthier helped guide Carroll through the COVID-19 crisis.
The pandemic was a turbulent time that saw Carroll voters twice support withdrawal from WMRSD, narrowly reject the proposed 2021 budget (128-149), and oppose a 2022 warrant article to create a town manager position (169-86).
In his statement, Gauthier urged the town to stay positive and keep pursuing progress in the years ahead.
“I want you to know, my efforts have always been made in the best interest for the residents of Carroll,” he said. “I hope the thought of pushing for what we CAN do rather than what we CAN’T do continues to move the town forward. I am hopeful that always questioning the old adage “that’s the way we’ve always done it” opens people’s minds to what is possible by listening to each other and supporting those elected, to be a successful community.”
Touching upon political frictions in recent years, Gauthier added, “please remember … rumors and conspiracy theories have no place in a community that truly wants to be a community.”
The remaining Select Board members, David Scalley and Ken Mills, have not determined if the vacant seat will be filled by appointment or left empty until next year’s town meeting. They will make a decision at a future meeting.
In his statement, Gauthier thanked Scalley and Mills “for showing me that with productive open dialogue and mutual respect a Select board can work through any obstacle” as well as town employees “for what they do each and every day.”
He reserved his strongest appreciation for his family “for all their support in this endeavor and the countless hours they have sacrificed for my belief that I can help make a difference in this small town north of the notches.”
