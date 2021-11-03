Carroll Selectman Wins Fire Station Auction

CARROLL — The former Carroll Fire Station property was auctioned off last week.
David Scalley, the town’s Select Board chair and building inspector, submitted the winning bid of $230,000. He will also pay a $23,000 fee to auctioneers, James R. St. Jean.
There were seven bidders and the auction lasted less than 10 minutes.
Scalley plans a commercial use for the property. He will provide additional details at a later date.
“I’ve got some ideas,” he said. “I’d rather not disclose them until all of the paperwork is signed. We’ve got another 20 to 25 days before all the due diligence is done. But I have some good positive business ideas for the property.”
According to fellow Select Board member, Rob Gauthier, town counsel reviewed whether Scalley could participate in the auction and determined it was OK.
To avoid a conflict of interest, Scalley said he recused himself from Select Board discussions on the building and its sale.
Meanwhile, Select Board members, Ken Mills and Gauthier decided to auction the building because it was the most open and honest method of sale.
“[Mills] and I felt an auction was the best, most transparent way,” Gauthier said, adding, “The highest bid won.”
The old Fire Station was built in 1935.
The 4,920-square-foot facility was vacated when the fire department moved into the town’s new municipal and public safety complex last summer.
Scalley, who owns DS Contractors of Whitefield, wants to ensure that the high-visibility, half-acre property located near the Route 3/302 intersection is developed in a way that benefits the community.
“I know I can make something out of it that will benefit the town and taxpayers,” he said. “I want something nice.”
The winning bid was in line with the assessed value of $241,640.
The Select Board will hold a public hearing before accepting the unanticipated revenue.
Following the purchase, Scalley will participate in Select Board discussions on how those funds are used. There is no indication if they will go to tax relief, capital costs, budget items, or some combination thereof.
“I would say it’s going to be used in the best interest of the taxpayers, whether it be to reduce the tax rate or to do a project. Ultimately the people are going to tell us what we are going to do,” Scalley said.
Meanwhile, the building will return to the tax rolls, where it will contribute approximately $5,000 under the current tax rate.
Gauthier called it a win-win for the community, saying, “We were happy with the results.”
