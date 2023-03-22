Carroll-Supported Withdrawal Bill Clears The House
White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 (File photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

CONCORD — Legislation to ease Carroll’s withdrawal from the White Mountains Regional School District has cleared the House.

The House Education Committee last week recommended the bill 20-0 and the House floor on Wednesday adopted it by voice vote.

