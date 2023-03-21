Carroll-Supported Withdrawal Bill Heads To House Floor

CONCORD — Following a brief disagreement over language, Legislation to ease Carroll’s withdrawal from the White Mountains Regional School District heads to the House floor.
The House Education Committee last week recommended the bill 20-0. It goes to a floor vote on Wednesday.
HB 530 lowers the threshold for communities to exit cooperative districts.
Under current rules, individual towns and cooperative school districts must both approve withdrawal by a simple majority for the process to continue.
The proposed legislation could change that.
HB 530 would allow withdrawal if it is approved by 60 percent of town voters, as long as it isn’t denied by 60 percent of overall district voters.
Primary sponsor Glenn Cordelli, a six-term Republican state representative from Tuftonboro, said the proposed legislation has no direct ties to Carroll and was not filed on the town’s behalf.
Rather, he said, the bill would help small communities statewide to chart their educational future.
“I think towns in the past have wanted to withdraw from co-op districts for a host of reasons,” Cordelli said. “But because it has to be a co-op district vote in order to allow them to withdraw, smaller towns have no chance. I’m trying to come up with something that would open a door a crack for them.”
Under the proposed legislation, Carroll’s withdrawal bid last year still would have failed — but by a narrower margin.
Seventy-five percent of Carroll voters approved withdrawal, but the overall five-town district (including Carroll) rejected it by 76 percent.
The New Hampshire School Board Association did not take a position on HB 530-L, but executive director Barrett Christina said the proposed legislation was fair.
“I think the work that Rep. Cordelli put into this bill reaches a reasonable compromise,” he said, adding that the 60 percent supermajority requirements for town passage and district opposition were “reasonable safeguards.”
Carroll has called the apportionment formula unfair because their cost per pupil is three times the state average, far in excess of other WMRSD towns.
Carroll previously asked the school district to change the apportionment formula from 60/40 (student enrollment/town valuation) to 80/20, which would de-emphasize property values and save the town approximately $1 million per year.
However, town official Chris Pappas previously said, Carroll only holds one seat on the seven-member White Mountains Regional School Board and accounted for just 15 percent of votes at last year’s annual meeting.
“Carroll has tried to negotiate but we have been outvoted,” he said.
The school district has refuted Carroll’s claims of financial hardship, stating that Carroll had the lowest tax rate in the district, 40% below the next lowest.
They have explained that Carroll’s per-pupil costs were high because the town was property-rich and home to pricey resort and second-home properties.
According to WMRSD, if tax payments from Omni Mt. Washington Resort properties and Bretton Woods’ second homeowners were excluded, Carroll’s per-pupil cost would drop to $22,600, which is less than $1,000 above the state average.
In written testimony, School Board Chair Bob Loiacono wrote, “Not once has anyone stated that Carroll’s withdrawal is in the best interest of their students. Shouldn’t that be the ultimate reason for a campaign for withdrawal? Make no mistake, Carroll’s request is, and always has been, about MONEY.”
