CARROLL — Want to help run the town?
Here’s your chance.
The Carroll Select Board is now accepting applications to replace outgoing member, Robert Gauthier.
The board, on Tuesday, set a three-week timeline to appoint a replacement, who would serve through March. Town Meeting will elect someone to complete the remainder of Gauthier’s three-year term through 2025.
The application window runs until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, and those interested will be required to submit a letter of interest and written answers to three questions.
Those questions ask candidates for their understanding of the Select Board’s role, their views on Carroll’s strengths and weaknesses, and why they want to serve.
Submissions can be mailed to hand-delivered in a sealed envelope to the Town of Carroll Select Board Office, marked “Attn: Select Board Vacancy.”
Complete information will be posted to the town’s web site on Friday.
The Select Board will unseal applications at their May 10 meeting and conduct interviews and make an appointment during a public meeting on May 17.
Select Board Chair David Scalley and member Ken Mills called the 10-month appointment an opportunity for a political novice to dip their toe into the municipal government waters.
“This may give individuals that opportunity to try this,” Mills said.
The Select Board could have appointed a replacement on Tuesday, and some in attendance suggested they do so.
They pointed to former Selectman Brian Mycko, who lost to Gauthier by a five-vote margin (132-127) last month.
Scalley and Mills responded that the application-and-interview process was recommended by legal counsel and provided the most transparency.
Noting that the Select Board has faced criticism in the past for a perceived lack of openness, Scalley said, “I believe this is the best way. I think the transparency of the board for the townspeople is the way to go.”
Mycko, who was in attendance, agreed with the Select Board decision.
“It’s probably the best for clarity for the town. So I support it and I will be applying,” Mycko said.
Gauthier, 54, was elected to a second term in March and has been at the forefront of the town’s battle with White Mountains Regional School District over the apportionment formula that determines each town’s tax contribution.
Carroll will have to replace him on the newly formed Carroll Apportionment Study Committee, where Select Board representatives from each town will re-examine the almost 60-year-old apportionment formula.
Gauthier’s resignation is effective May 9 and the CASC meets next on May 11.
