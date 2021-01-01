Carroll Threatens To Withdraw From SAU 36 If Funding Isn’t Fixed

Twin Mountains from Beecher's Pulpit, New Hampshire. (New York Public Library via WikiMedia Commons)

Fed up with hefty education expenses, Carroll could leave the White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36.

The town, which pays triple the per-pupil cost of other SAU 36 communities, will seek relief through two warrant articles for Town Meeting in March. The first would reduce Carroll’s annual contribution to the district and, if that’s unsuccessful, a second would begin the withdrawal process.

