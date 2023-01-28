Carroll Throws Support Behind School Withdrawal Bill
Chris Pappas of Carroll speaks in support of a school withdrawal bill during a public hearing before the House Education Committee on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Youtube.com)

CONCORD — Chris Pappas made his pitch to the House Education Committee on Friday.

Representing the Town of Carroll, Pappas spoke in support of HB 513-L, which would make it easier for smaller communities to withdraw from cooperative school districts.

