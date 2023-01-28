Carroll Throws Support Behind School Withdrawal Bill

CONCORD — Chris Pappas made his pitch to the House Education Committee on Friday.
Representing the Town of Carroll, Pappas spoke in support of HB 513-L, which would make it easier for smaller communities to withdraw from cooperative school districts.
Carroll has unsuccessfully tried to withdraw from the White Mountains Regional School District for the past two years, due to disagreement over the school district’s funding formula.
“We’re stuck in a Hotel California. You can check in, but you can’t check out,” said Pappas.
Under current rules, individual towns and cooperative school districts must both approve withdrawal by a simple majority, for the process to continue.
The proposed legislation could change that.
HB 513-L would allow a town to withdraw on two conditions: If withdrawal is approved by 60 percent of town voters and isn’t denied by 60 percent of overall district voters.
Primary sponsor Glenn Cordelli, a six-term Republican state representative from Tuftonboro, said the proposed legislation has no direct ties to Carroll and was not filed on the town’s behalf.
Rather, he said, the bill would help small communities statewide to chart their educational future.
“I think towns in the past have wanted to withdraw from co-op districts for a host of reasons,” Cordelli said. “But because it has to be a co-op district vote in order to allow them to withdraw, smaller towns have no chance. I’m trying to come up with something that would open a door a crack for them.”
Under the proposed legislation, Carroll’s withdrawal bid last year still would have failed — but by a narrower margin.
Seventy-five percent of Carroll voters approved withdrawal but the overall five-town district (including Carroll) rejected it by a 76 percent supermajority.
“We support [HB 513-L] but we believe it does not go far enough,” Pappas said, “A town should have more control over its student population.”
The New Hampshire School Board Association did not take a position on HB 513-L but executive director Barrett Christina said the proposed legislation was fair.
“I think the work that Rep. Cordelli put into this bill reaches a reasonable compromise,” he said, adding that the 60 percent supermajority requirements for town passage and district opposition were “reasonable safeguards.”
Carroll has called the apportionment formula unfair because their cost per pupil is three times the state average, far in excess of other WMRSD towns.
Carroll previously asked the school district to change the apportionment formula from 60/40 (student enrollment/town valuation) to 80/20, which would de-emphasize property values and save the town approximately $1 million per year.
However, Pappas said, Carroll only holds one seat on the seven-member White Mountains Regional School Board and accounted for just 15 percent of votes at last year’s annual meeting.
“Carroll has tried to negotiate but we have been outvoted,” he said.
No representatives from the White Mountains Regional School District spoke at the hearing.
The school district has refuted Carroll’s claims of financial hardship, stating that Carroll had the lowest tax rate in the district, 40% below the next lowest (Jefferson and Lancaster).
They have explained that Carroll’s per-pupil costs were high because the town was property-rich and home to pricey resort and second-home properties.
According to WMRSD, if tax payments from Omni Mt. Washington Resort properties and Bretton Woods’ second homeowners were excluded, Carroll’s per-pupil cost would drop to $22,600, which is less than $1,000 above the state average.
To view the House Education Committee hearing on HB 513-L visit https://youtu.be/rtJsYy5fNdY?t=16379.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.