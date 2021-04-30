Carroll Withdrawal Committee Holds First Meeting

WHITEFIELD — The Carroll Withdrawal Committee held its first meeting on Thursday.
The 10-member committee will evaluate Carroll’s request to withdraw from the White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36.
By law, they have 180 days to either make a recommendation to the state Board of Education or request more time.
Their mission is clear, said SAU 36 Superintendent Marion Anastasia.
“We have to decide what’s best for our children,” she said, adding that no matter what town they live in, “They’re all our kids.”
Earlier this year, Carroll voters approved a Town Meeting warrant article to initiate a withdrawal, 214-58, which triggered a multi-step process, starting with the creation of the Withdrawal Committee.
Mike Finn, who helped to draft Carroll’s warrant article, urged the Withdrawal Committee to focus on the SAU 36 funding formula.
The current funding formula — with Carroll accounting for 6 percent of students and 26 percent of taxpayer contribution to the district — is a key reason why the town supported withdrawal, he said.
“That’s the crux of the issue,” he said.
Herb Randall, chairman of the Withdrawal Committee, said he expects the committee will spend considerable time looking at the funding formula.
“It’s not the first thing we will tackle, but I’m sure it will play a pretty significant role,” he said.
During Thursday’s organizational meeting, the Withdrawal Committee elected leadership, established ground rules and set priorities.
As a first order of business, the committee will lay out the current SAU 36 school funding situation and withdrawal scenarios for Carroll.
Those subjects are expected to take up most of the next meeting at 6 p.m. on May 6.
By law, the committee must include school- and select-board members from each SAU 36 community.
The school board members are James Murphy of Carroll, Greg Odell of Dalton, James Brady of Jefferson, Herb Randall of Lancaster and Robert Loiacono of Whitefield.
Select board members are Ken Mills (and alternate Rob Gauthier) of Carroll, Tamela Swan of Dalton, Norman Brown of Jefferson, Troy Merner of Lancaster and John Tholl of Whitefield.
Chosen as committee leadership were Randall and Swan (vice-chair).
The committee also includes ex-officio members from SAU 36:, Anastasia, Business Manager Kris Franklin and consultant, Phillip McCormack.
The Withdrawal Committee will meet twice a month (first and third Thursdays) and will have until Oct. 27 to either make a recommendation or request additional time.
A recommendation for withdrawal would require approval from school district voters, and a recommendation against would require no voter action.
Meanwhile, Carroll officials have said the town has grounds to file for withdrawal regardless of the Withdrawal Committee’s recommendation and intends to.
Anticipating a contested withdrawal, Carroll has added $70,000 to its legal budget over the next two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.