The Carroll Withdrawal Committee will hold its first meeting today (Thursday, April 29, 2021).
Its mission: Evaluate Carroll’s request to exit the White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36.
The 10-member committee must deliver a recommendation to the state Department of Education within 180 days.
The Withdrawal Committee is expected to elect leadership, establish ground rules, and set a timeline at today’s meeting, which will be held at the White Mountains Regional High School Media Center at 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required.
The meeting will also be streamed online at http://wmrsd.ss18.sharpschool.com/school_board
Carroll seeks to withdraw due to perceived disparities in the SAU 36 funding formula. The town accounts for 6% of students and 26% of taxpayer contributions in the school district.
Earlier this year, Carroll voters approved a Town Meeting warrant article to initiate a withdrawal, 214-58. That began a multi-step process, starting with the creation of the Withdrawal Committee.
By law, the committee must include the school board and select board members from each SAU 36 community (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield).
Anticipating a contested withdrawal, Carroll has added $70,000 to its legal budget over the next two years.
Ben Jellison, who helped to draft Carroll’s withdrawal warrant article, said the town has grounds to file for withdrawal regardless of the Withdrawal Committee’s recommendation and intends to.
If the Board of Education approves withdrawal, it would be submitted to the voters of the cooperative school district, in accordance with RSAs 195:25 and 195:29, which govern withdrawal from cooperative school districts.
If voters reject the withdrawal plan, Carroll could still appeal the vote to the state Board of Education.
