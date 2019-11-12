LYNDONVILLE — A collection of unregistered cars that had been parked at the former Maplewood Lodge for several months have been moved, but the zoning violation the issue caused has left the owners holding a $22,600 bill.

Chad and Kristina Roy, who own the property at 4992 Memorial Dr. (formerly Vinny’s Motel and restaurant), are in the process of converting the former motel to efficiency apartments.

