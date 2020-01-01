Two cars collided on Shattuck Hill Road in Derby Dec. 30 after one driver allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Vermont State Police reported Sylas Columbia, 17, of Derby, and Benjamin Boucher, 36, of Holland, collided after Columbia attempted to turn left onto Commons Drive, crossing in front of Boucher who was traveling in the opposing direction.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash and Ray’s Auto responded to the scene.
