ST. JOHNSBURY — Motorists suffered minor injuries when two vehicles crashed at the intersection of South Main Street and Railroad Street on Tuesday morning.

CALEX Ambulance medical personnel helped Brenda Gochee, 52, of St. Johnsbury, out of a Jeep Compass with a crunched front end and onto a gurney. She was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with abdominal and knee injuries. The injuries are considered minor.

