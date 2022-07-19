A Ford Escape is upside down near the intersection of South Main Street and Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after being struck by a Jeep Compass that was traveling north when the Ford crossed in front of it. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Vermont State Trooper Sean Brennan assists at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Main Street and Railroad Street on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. St. Johnsbury Firefighter Dennis Farnham is on the ground, reaching into the cab of the overturned Ford Escape to turn off power to the vehicle. (Photo by Dana Gray)
CALEX Director Michael Wright guides Brenda Gochee, 52, of St. Johnsbury, onto a gurney after helping her out of crashed Jeep Compass at the intersection of South Main Street and Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.(Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Motorists suffered minor injuries when two vehicles crashed at the intersection of South Main Street and Railroad Street on Tuesday morning.
CALEX Ambulance medical personnel helped Brenda Gochee, 52, of St. Johnsbury, out of a Jeep Compass with a crunched front end and onto a gurney. She was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with abdominal and knee injuries. The injuries are considered minor.
A passenger in her vehicle was not hurt.
The driver of the second vehicle, Benjamin Goughnoir, 20, of Danville was treated at the scene for cuts. He was driving a Ford Escape that flipped onto its roof after it was struck by the Jeep.
St. Johnsbury Police determined at the scene that Goughnoir was driving the Escape south on Railroad Street and tried to turn left onto South Main Street when the Escape crossed in front of the Jeep that Gochee was driving north.
Vermont State Police assisted at the scene, and St. Johnsbury Firefighters responded to help with the drivers and address any roadway hazards.
