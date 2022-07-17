WATERFORD — They came from all over near and far to pay tribute to a special time and the people who made them possible during Saturday’s annual Northeastern Speedway reunion.
That was especially the case for the family and friends of Charles Ely, a founder and original president. Ely’s ashes were spread at the facility, four years after his passing.
“My dad used to work at Ralston Purina in St. Johnsbury, and a few of the guys came up with the idea to start a track - that’s what I was told from my dad,” Tracy Ely recalled. Tracey was there along with his sister Elaine Guitar, and his granddaughter.
“We moved to California when I was three. When we came back to visit on vacations, we’d drive by and Dad would point out, ‘there’s where the track used to be’.” It was all trees.
“Thank God for Paul,” Tracy Ely said, referring to speedway owner Paul Bellefeuille, who brought it back to life over the years.
Carter and Tracey Ely were deciding on a date for the occasion. As it turned out, the NASCAR race in Loudon, N.H. was a perfect fit. “We had no idea this was happening,” Tracey said. “We got a flyer in the mail from Paul; I called Bob up and said, ‘you’re not going to believe this’ when he saw the date of July 16. “It worked out perfectly.”
Tracy was in for a big surprise when he went to downtown St. Johnsbury. “We went to lunch, and I saw this store,” he said. “Some [memory] kept pulling me in there.”
He was referring to Caplan’s Army Store, which closed at the end of 2020. He went with his wife and daughter to the store.
“There was a man sitting there; I asked what’s your last name…” Tracy explained.
“Ely,” he replied.
“I said, you’re my uncle…. We just got up and started crying and hugging each other. It was pretty special.”
The uncle he met was Gary Ely, who worked at Caplan’s for many decades.
Also on hand was Bob Carter, recently retired as a Toyota executive and a close friend of Charley Ely. “We brought Bob here to help spread my dad’s ashes,” Tracey said.
For someone who’s been to most every NASCAR stadium, Carter was thrilled about attending this rural facility. “Racing is really more about trophies and winning. It’s about the people,” he said. “Small tracks like this started in the 1950s all over the country. Millions of young men came back from WW II who had learned mechanics skills. Charlie told me many, many stories” about that era. Carter retired June 30 as executive Vice President of automotive operations at Toyota.
He mentioned one Ely story when, the two of them and Tracy Ely went to a NASCAR race in Bristol Tenn. “It was the track Charlie had wanted to visit the most,” Carter recalled. “It was a historic race because Kyle Busch swept all three races. At one point I asked Charlie if he’d like to sit in the pit box. Getting to the pit box involved climbing a ladder. Tracy said he wasn’t sure his dad could get up the ladder. Charlie had to be in his late 80s at the time. Well, Charlie ran over to that ladder and climbed it like he was in high school.”
Carter came from Dallas, TX for the occasion, while Elaine Guitar, Ely’s stepdaughter, came from Lake Havasu City, in Arizona. “My dad loved the racetrack, and when my brother called and said, ‘let’s bring Dad to the racetrack’, and I said, whenever you want to do it, I’ll be there,” she said, noting it was her first time at the track.” Tracey had bags with his dad’s ashes which he handed out to the people there to spread, “and I spread some of his ashes all around the infield,” Guitar said. “It was an emotional time.”
SKIP EASTER
Drawing a lot of attention was a 1940 GMC coupe built from scratch by Ray Chase of Lyndonville as a tribute to Skip Easter. Easter was a regular at Northeastern Speedway, and Chase recalled racing there as well.
Everything about the car - fabricating, welding, its bright yellow paint - was done by Chase.
“The motor isn’t original; that’s a Chevy motor that came out of a 1958 Corvette,” he noted. “There were no floors, the floors were completely rusted out of it, the cross members were completely rusted out, so I started out with the two frame rails and the shell of that body. That’s all I had. There was one bolt holding the body onto that frame.” The rear end of the tribute car, Chase took out of a 1957 Chevy. Overall the project took “about a year and a half” to complete,” Chase said.
