The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce with support from the Town of Littleton, Littleton Bike & Fitness and Porfido’s Market & Deli will host the annual Gathering of the Jack O’Lanterns on Saturday, Oct. 26. Visitors and residents are encouraged to drop off carved pumpkins at Littleton Bike & Fitness on Thursday and Friday during business hours or on Saturday, Oct. 26 before 11 a.m. Organizations interested in hosting a carving party prior to the event should contact Dave Harkless at Littleton Bike & Fitness.
On Oct. 26, the Ammonoosuc Green on River Glen Lane will host outdoor activities and novelties, food trucks and an evening bonfire 3 to 9 p.m. while Main Street hosts downtown trick or treating 2 to 4 p.m. Look for the “trick or treat pumpkins” in participating shop windows.
