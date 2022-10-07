DANVILLE — The “Maple King” made St. Johnsbury “The Maple Capital of the World” and now his memory, as well as his sugaring operation, are being resurrected by a local businessman.

Nestled within 35-plus acres of maple trees, off a windy dirt road in North Danville, stands what used to be George Cary’s sugarhouse. Cary’s influence on Vermont’s maple industry has been and still is admired by many.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments