ST. JOHNSBURY — Exterior wall work downtown, including a mural painted by a Cuban artist, is being proposed at the Cary & Main Co. property.

David and Anita Roth are seeking to affix signage 35 feet across the front of their building at 443 Railroad St. and add a mural along the exposed north-facing side to be painted by an artist friend from Cuba named Angel Ramírez. The Development Review Board will consider the plan at their next meeting on Thursday.

