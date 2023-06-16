ST. JOHNSBURY — Exterior wall work downtown, including a mural painted by a Cuban artist, is being proposed at the Cary & Main Co. property.
David and Anita Roth are seeking to affix signage 35 feet across the front of their building at 443 Railroad St. and add a mural along the exposed north-facing side to be painted by an artist friend from Cuba named Angel Ramírez. The Development Review Board will consider the plan at their next meeting on Thursday.
Under the corporate name St. Johnsbury Sugarworks, the Roths applied to the DRB for permission to add the exterior wall features. Currently there is no signage across the front of the building that includes three storefronts.
The Roths are proposing to cover much of the width of the front of the building with the application of individual letters that spell out Cary & Main Co. The letters will be nearly three feet tall and are in a font that resembles the Cary & Main name on the company’s maple products that include Maple Créme, Estate Maple Syrup and hand-crafted candles.
After moving to St. Johnsbury, the Roths founded Cary & Main Co., a business that makes kosher maple products. The company is named as an homage to George Cary (1864-1931), a man referred to as the Maple King for his role in making St. Johnsbury the “Maple Capital of the World.” The Roths’ home was built by Cary. Outside their living room window is an intersection of street signs noting “Cary” for Cary Place and “Main” for Main Street. Several months ago, the Roths bought a sugarbush in Danville that once belonged to Cary. They’ll begin tapping trees there and rehabilitate a sugarhouse and cabin that once belonged to Cary. The plan is to create a maple museum.
The Roths purchased the Railroad Street building in December 2021 and have their Vermont Candle and Supply Co. in a portion of the large ground-level space. Other businesses located in the building are 443 Consignment and Kingdom Home Goods and Antiques.
The building was built in 1900, and the Roths have been making improvements there, including applying tax credits they were granted to address building code issues.
Between the north side of their building and the building that once housed Caplan’s Army Store and will soon serve as an express health care clinic is a road that leads to municipal parking. The Roths see the long span of exposed wall on their building next to the road as a clean slate upon which their friend, Ramírez, should execute his creative vision and paint a mural.
The Roths’ application for the mural includes a picture of Ramírez’s vision at a much smaller scale. It depicts the various seasons in Vermont. There’s a moose head, a maple leaf and a runner sled among other items drawn into the foreground of the changing seasons.
“It’s meant to celebrate both the seasons and the artist’s expression of Vermont,” said David Roth.
Ramírez has been a friend for over ten years, Roth said and has visited him and his family in St. Johnsbury.
“He’s a remarkable artist, world-renowned,” said Roth. “He’s exhibited all over the world, and he was inspired by St. Johnsbury.”
Roth said he and Anita mentioned to Ramírez that they were considering a public art project, and Ramírez jumped at the chance to be part of it.
In communicating the plan to the town, the level of final mural design details available at this point has been a matter of discussion.
Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung, in correspondence with Kim Behr, a member of the town’s Design Advisory Committee, wrote that he had asked the Roths for greater detail concerning the mural, including size and the type of paint the artist would be using.
The same letter to Behr included a reply from the Roths, in which they each note that their artist needs to be free to make some adjustments as he goes.
“We all have to remember that he’s a world-class artist, so it behooves us all to have faith in his decades of training and experience as he creates something amazing that will add so much to the Town (i.e. micromanaging art like his is not a wise idea and probably not even possible),” wrote David Roth.
Added Anita Roth, “It is very important to acknowledge that his process will not be completely formulaic. We should anticipate adjustments to the image and materials used even while sticking to the overall vision.”
Information about Ramírez found online in a Cuba Plus Magazine article notes, “Angel Ramírez, born in Havana in 1954, is one of the best known engravers and painters in Cuban modern arts, today. His work reflects great imagination and polished technique.”
David Roth said he doesn’t expect resistance to the sign and mural application.
“My understanding is that everybody is in support of the idea,” he said. “We just want to make sure we follow all the right processes.”
As owners of the Cary & Main Co., David Roth said, it’s all about making a positive contribution and staying true to their vision maximizing St. Johnsbury’s rightful place as maple capital with the legacy of George Cary as their guide.
“In everything we do we try to commemorate and honor George Cary’s legacy in St. Johnsbury, and this is part of honoring his legacy. This is part of that process and part of that hope,” said Roth.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.