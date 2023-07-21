Cary & Main Owners Shrink Sign In Search Of DRB Approval

Above is a sign proposal for David and Anita Roth's bulding on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury ahead of the June meeting of the town's Development Review Board. Below is a proposal for a much smaller sign based on feedback from DRB members in June. The Roths will return to the DRB on July 27 with their revised request.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Signage size matters for “Cary & Main” downtown, so the building owners have shrunk their proposed sign ahead of the town’s next Development Review Board meeting.
Owners David and Anita Roth are seeking a sign on the front of the building at 443 Railroad St. The initial request went before the DRB in June, along with a proposal for a mural painted along an exterior wall. Currently, there is no signage across the front of the building, which includes three storefronts.
The Roths purchased the Railroad Street building in December 2021 and have their Vermont Candle and Supply Co. in a portion of the large ground-level space. Other businesses located in the building are 443 Consignment and Kingdom Home Goods and Antiques.
The Roths founded Cary & Main Co., a business that makes kosher maple products. The company is named as an homage to George Cary (1864-1931), a man referred to as the Maple King for his role in making St. Johnsbury the “Maple Capital of the World.” The Roths’ home was built by Cary. Outside their living room window is an intersection of street signs noting “Cary” for Cary Place and “Main” for Main Street.
Before the June DRB meeting, the Roths had a proposal for signage that stretched across the entire front of the building with the application of individual letters that spell out Cary & Main Co. The letters were proposed to be nearly three feet tall and are in a font that resembles the Cary & Main name on the company’s maple products that include Maple Créme, Estate Maple Syrup and hand-crafted candles.
The proposed mural, to be painted by an artist friend of the Roths from Cuba, Angel Ramírez, was approved by the DRB in June, but board members tabled the sign request.
They felt the request lacked some specifics, and they recommended modifications, including shortening the breadth of the sign so it could fit between two pillars and meet zoning size requirements.
Since then, the Roths revised the sign plan and are scheduled to appear for the next DRB meeting on July 27.
Their sign guy, Paul Nadeau, of Legacy Signs and Design, had a revision proposal on June 24, just two days after the DRB meeting. The words “Cary & Main Building” are now centered in the middle section of the building’s front spanning no more than 20 feet. “Cary & Main” will appear on the top of the two-lined sign with “Building” in smaller letters underneath. “No brow or pillars will be covered,” Nadeau noted.
In an email to Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung, David Roth provided the revisions and noted his hope that acceptance of the new plan could happen soon.
“I can’t see anything controversial about this at all and I don’t want to miss the summer tourist season,” he wrote.
