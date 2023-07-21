Cary & Main Owners Shrink Sign In Search Of DRB Approval
Above is a sign proposal for David and Anita Roth's bulding on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury ahead of the June meeting of the town's Development Review Board. Below is a proposal for a much smaller sign based on feedback from DRB members in June. The Roths will return to the DRB on July 27 with their revised request.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Signage size matters for “Cary & Main” downtown, so the building owners have shrunk their proposed sign ahead of the town’s next Development Review Board meeting.

Owners David and Anita Roth are seeking a sign on the front of the building at 443 Railroad St. The initial request went before the DRB in June, along with a proposal for a mural painted along an exterior wall. Currently, there is no signage across the front of the building, which includes three storefronts.

