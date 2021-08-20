The pace of new COVID-19 cases in the Northeast Kingdom moderated a bit this week while state officials said the Delta surge peak may still be a few weeks away.
The 7-day average of daily new cases in the 3-county region hit 11.7 cases per day last weekend but retreated to 8.6 cases per day by Thursday.
During this week’s media briefing, DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who oversees the state’s COVID data and modeling, noted that the pace of case growth had slowed week over week statewide but cautioned that Vermont is still likely a few weeks away from its projected peak for the state.
Pieciak said other areas that were hit by the Delta variant earlier than Vermont typically saw cases start to slow and drop around the seventh to ninth week following Delta taking hold. Vermont is a few weeks behind the rest of the US in timing and projections suggest the state will see its Delta peak in a few weeks.
“All of these signs point to the Northeast entering a period of time where cases will continue to slow and eventually fall over the next couple of weeks,” said Pieciak. “And we are seeing a similar story here in Vermont as well. … We anticipate that cases will continue to slow and decrease in the coming weeks.”
Pieciak said the recent cases and hospitalizations continue to be predominantly among the unvaccinated. Pieciak noted that there had only been 630 documented breakthrough cases from the more than 418,000 Vermonters who had been fully vaccinated. Offering that as evidence the vaccines are working and critical to keeping Vermonters healthy.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, the NEK added 135 cases in the last 2 weeks. Sixty of those cases in the last week with 38 in Orleans County, 20 in Caledonia County and 2 in Essex County.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said this week that the state would return to reporting case data on a daily basis while they monitor the recent wave. The state had reduced its reporting to Monday through Friday recently, reflecting the dramatic drop in cases the state had been enjoying earlier this summer.
The state also announced this week that it would begin providing the CDC-recommended booster shots for those with weakened immune systems. The booster shots are available at routine vaccination sites like hospitals and pharmacies as well as at the state’s various popup vaccination clinics.
“People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “Some primary care providers are equipped to give an additional dose to those who are eligible.”
Vaccinations have continued to rise across Vermont, with more than 85.2% of eligible people receiving at least 1 dose, which corresponds to a vaccination rate of the total population at 75%. The rates of eligible residents being vaccinated in the NEK climbed as well with 72.4% (+ at least an additional 3%) in Caledonia County, 71.9% in Orleans County, and 59.8% (+ at least an additional 4%) in Essex County. State data indicates the additional percentage in Caledonia and Essex counties is due to people being vaccinated in New Hampshire.
NH Cases On The Rise
New Hampshire has been experiencing a similar rise in cases in recent weeks with North Country cases keeping pace with the Northeast Kingdom.
According to the New Hampshire Department of Health, there were 117 new cases in the North Country in the last 2 weeks.
The entire state is reported to have a substantial level of community transmission. The North Country public health region has had a 9.2% test positivity rate over the last week, the high such rate in the state of New Hampshire and well above the level seen in Vermont, which stood at just under 3% on Friday.
The NH Health Department reported that 59.4% of total North Country residents have received at least 1 vaccine dose thus far.
