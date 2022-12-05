Casella Contribution Puts Gilman Senior Center Over Fundraising Goal

Gilman Senior Center supporters, local legislators and Casella Waste Systems representatives gather on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in celebration of a large donation Casella made to help with center renovations. Pictured from left, first row: Jeff Weld, Casella Director of Communications; Ethel Jacobs, Vice President of the GSC; Carrie Gendreau, NH Senator; Pam Kathan, GSC Treasurer; Sharon Eaton, Gilman Senior Center President; Rebecca Metcalf, NCES Community Engagement Coordinator; Vermont Senator Russ Ingalls. Second row: Carroll Macie, GSC Board Member; Trish Haye, GSC Board Member and kitchen specialist; Vermont House Representative Terri Williams; Kevin Roy, General Manager of NCES Bethlehem. Third row and back: Ed Wheelock, one of the original founders of the original Gilman Senior Center; Robert Starr, Vermont Senator, and back center is Francis Sullivan, Gilman Senior Center supporter. (Contributed Photo)

GILMAN — The Gilman Senior Center got a significant contribution from Casella Waste Systems to bring significant building renovations to completion.

Representatives from Casella delivered a check for $20,000 last week.

