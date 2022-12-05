Casella Contribution Puts Gilman Senior Center Over Fundraising Goal

Gilman Senior Center supporters, local legislators and Casella Waste Systems representatives gather on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in celebration of a large donation Casella made to help with center renovations. Pictured from left, first row: Jeff Weld, Casella Director of Communications; Ethel Jacobs, Vice President of the GSC; Carrie Gendreau, NH Senator; Pam Kathan, GSC Treasurer; Sharon Eaton, Gilman Senior Center President; Rebecca Metcalf, NCES Community Engagement Coordinator; Vermont Senator Russ Ingalls. Second row: Carroll Macie, GSC Board Member; Trish Haye, GSC Board Member and kitchen specialist; Vermont House Representative Terri Williams; Kevin Roy, General Manager of NCES Bethlehem. Third row and back: Ed Wheelock, one of the original founders of the original Gilman Senior Center; Robert Starr, Vermont Senator, and back center is Francis Sullivan, Gilman Senior Center supporter. (Contributed Photo)
GILMAN — The Gilman Senior Center got a significant contribution from Casella Waste Systems to bring significant building renovations to completion.
Representatives from Casella delivered a check for $20,000 last week.
The Center, which provides services to Gilman, Lunenburg and surrounding Vermont towns, as well as Dalton and Whitefield, New Hampshire has raised more than $200,000 to renovate the former parsonage belonging to the Catholic Diocese, which last served as the local Head Start.
Casella, which has a stated goal of contributing $2 million annually to the communities it serves by 2030, has once again surpassed the $1.2 million mark in 2022 with its latest contribution.
“We’re so grateful to Casella for getting us over the top with our fundraising goals so that we can focus our efforts on getting this great resource open to our community,” said Sharon Eaton, Chair of the Gilman Center Board. “What started out as a simple renovation project quickly turned into a much larger one, and we’ve had many groups step up in support.”
The Senior Center will provide a safe place for seniors to socialize, enjoy meals together, host weekly bingo, and more.
“Our vision is that this will be a conflict-free, cost-free space for people to come and enjoy each other’s company, get connected to critical services, and build community,” said Eaton “It’s wonderful to see the vision come to reality thanks to so many willing community partners.”
Casella, which has also pledged volunteer hours as needed to complete painting projects and other on-site improvements is one of several local businesses that have stepped up to make the Senior Center renovation a reality.
“We’re grateful to be able to give back to the communities we serve in this way,” said Casella Chairman and CEO John W. Casella. “It is critical that we help communities maintain economic and environmental sustainability and one of the ways we can do that is through contributions like this that help to stabilize people, give them a place to belong, and help to build a sense of community.”
