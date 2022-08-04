Casella Defamation Case Moves Forward With Recent Case Filings
Jon Swan, of Dalton, pictured here during a public hearing in July 2019 in Dalton on a proposal for temporary emergency zoning, is counter-suing and seeking attorney’s fees from Casella Waste Systems in the defamation lawsuit that Casella filed against him in April 2020. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

Now in its third year, the defamation lawsuit filed by Casella Waste Systems against a Dalton resident remains active, with recent motions totaling hundreds of pages as the defendant asks the court to dismiss the case for a lack of actionable claims and Casella maintains that 10 of the man’s statements constitute defamation as defined under law.

Before Merrimack Superior Court, according to documents reviewed Thursday, is a motion for summary judgment filed by Jon Swan, founder of Save Forest Lake and a vocal opponent of Casella’s new commercial landfill proposed near Forest Lake in Dalton, who argues his statements are based in fact and Casella is using the legal system to try to silence him.

