After three years and more than $100,000 in legal expenses incurred by the defendant, Casella Waste Systems has ended its defamation lawsuit against a vocal opponent of the company and its proposed landfill in Dalton.

On Tuesday, the litigation filed in April 2020 at Merrimack Superior Court in Concord against Dalton resident Jon Swan, the founder of Save Forest Lake, was closed out.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments