Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Joe Casella, in the vest in the center of the room, sits in the audience of a packed Coventry community center in January for a reconvened hearing on an Act 250 amendment for the expansion of the landfill in Coventry. Casella waste systems owns the landfill. (File Photo)
Newport City sewer plant operator Pedro Grondin shows bottles of landfill leachate before and after treatment at the plant in this file photograph. The leachate from the Coventry landfill won't be treated in Newport City without special conditions.
Joe Casella, in the vest in the center of the room, sits in the audience of a packed Coventry community center in January for a reconvened hearing on an Act 250 amendment for the expansion of the landfill in Coventry. Casella waste systems owns the landfill. (File Photo)
Newport City sewer plant operator Pedro Grondin shows bottles of landfill leachate before and after treatment at the plant in this file photograph. The leachate from the Coventry landfill won't be treated in Newport City without special conditions.
COVENTRY - The owner of the landfill in Coventry and an Orleans County environmental group announced an agreement Thursday that will end an appeal of permits for expansion in exchange for more protections for neighbors and Lake Memphremagog.
DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity) will withdraw and dismiss its appeal to the Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division in connection with the issuance of a Vermont solid waste permit to NEWSVT for a 51-acre expansion of the landfill in Coventry, according to a joint statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.