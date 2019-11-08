COVENTRY - The owner of the landfill in Coventry and an Orleans County environmental group announced an agreement Thursday that will end an appeal of permits for expansion in exchange for more protections for neighbors and Lake Memphremagog.

DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity) will withdraw and dismiss its appeal to the Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division in connection with the issuance of a Vermont solid waste permit to NEWSVT for a 51-acre expansion of the landfill in Coventry, according to a joint statement.

