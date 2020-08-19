COVENTRY — Casella Waste Systems is circulating an updated plan for an independent consultant to respond to odor complaints and conduct other inspections at the landfill in Coventry.

The original plan has been updated to meet requirements by the District 7 Environmental Commission, which is requiring the odor monitor as part of the Act 250 permit amendment for an expansion of the landfill on Airport Road.

