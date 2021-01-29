Casella Seeks Zoning Change For Derby Recycling Transfer Station

This Vermont Electric Cooperative garage on Citizens Road in Derby is located not far from a recycling transfer station proposed by Casella. (File Photo)

DERBY — Casella Waste Management is asking the Derby Planning Commission to change zoning to allow for a new recycling transfer station on Citizens Road.

Casella bought Austin’s recycling operation and wants to move it from East Charleston to 333 Citizens Road, currently owned by St. Onge Holdings.

