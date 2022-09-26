Casella Sues NHDES Commissioner Amid Expansion Dispute
As Dalton voters go to the polls on Tuesday to vote on a permanent zoning ordinance, some North Country residents want to see for themselves the complete Casella Waste Systems study concluding there is a need for additional landfill capacity in New Hampshire. Here, on Friday morning, two MBI waste haulers (red cabs) are parked along the shoulder at northbound I-93 and Route 3 in Franconia as they wait for the gate to open at the Casella landfill in Bethlehem, which is projected to close after 2026. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Amid an ongoing dispute with the state as to whether Casella Waste Systems’ Stage VI landfill expansion in Bethlehem meets the “substantial public benefit” required by law, Casella has sued the commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.

The company, through its subsidiaries, North Country Environmental Services Inc. (NCES) and Granite State Landfill LLC, filed suit last week in Merrimack Superior Court and is asking that the New Hampshire Waste Management Council (WMC) stay its proceedings involving an appeal of the Stage VI expansion until the new superior court action is resolved.

