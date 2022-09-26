Casella Sues NHDES Commissioner Amid Expansion Dispute

Amid an ongoing dispute with the state as to whether Casella Waste Systems’ Stage VI landfill expansion in Bethlehem meets the “substantial public benefit” required by law, Casella has sued the commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
The company, through its subsidiaries, North Country Environmental Services Inc. (NCES) and Granite State Landfill LLC, filed suit last week in Merrimack Superior Court and is asking that the New Hampshire Waste Management Council (WMC) stay its proceedings involving an appeal of the Stage VI expansion until the new superior court action is resolved.
In October 2020, NHDES approved the Stage VI expansion permit, which would accommodate about 1 million more tons of trash and take the life of the Trudeau Road landfill out to 2026 before it reaches capacity.
The Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) appealed the permit on the argument that NHDES’s approval was unreasonable and unlawful.
In May 2022, the WMC issued a final order that, while rejecting most of CLF’s arguments (including CLF’s claim that NHDES acted unreasonably when relying on an outdated New Hampshire solid waste management plan in making its approval decision), found that NHDES’s approval was unlawful and unreasonable because the expansion lacks a substantial public benefit, as defined under the state’s solid waste management statute, because the Stage VI phase would be operating for most of its life during a time of landfill capacity excess in New Hampshire.
The council remanded the one finding to NHDES Commissioner Robert Scott.
Casella, citing the “dormant Commerce Clause,” which refers to a prohibition implicit in the U.S. Constitution against states adopting laws that discriminate against interstate commerce, which includes solid waste, filed a motion for a rehearing before the council.
Objecting to a rehearing was CLF, which argues that Casella is advancing legal theories it has already waived, raising issues that have been fully litigated, and attempting to introduce exhibits after the record closed.
In Casella’s 22-page, three-count petition for summary judgment filed Sept. 20 at Merrimack Superior Court, attorneys Bryan Gould, Cooley Arroyo, and Morgan Tanafon, of the Cleveland Waters and Bass law firm, argue that NHDES’s “recent departure from its decades-long construction of RSA 149-M:11 together with an administrative hearing officer’s inconsistent construction of the same statute have clouded the statute’s meaning and created uncertainty about the requirements for obtaining a permit for solid waste disposal facilities in New Hampshire, including facilities owned or proposed by plaintiffs.”
“Both the department’s new construction and the hearing officer’s interpretation of RSA 149-M:11 render it violative of the dormant commerce clause of the United States Constitution,” they argue.
Casella’s attorneys are asking the court to declare that 149-M:11 “has the meaning NHDES has given it since adoption of the statute in 1991 and until 2019 or, in the alternative, that RSA 149:M-11 is unconstitutional.”
According to the case summary reviewed on Monday, Casella, which seeks to build the proposed Granite State Landfill in Dalton after NCES closes, seeks a bench trial before a judge.
NHDES, which is represented by the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, has not yet responded to the lawsuit.
The current lawsuit against Scott is not the only litigation the company has filed against him in recent years.
In November 2021, after contesting a finding by NHDES that Casella was violating the state’s solid waste rules by burying trash outside of the permitted vertical limits at its NCES landfill in Bethlehem, Casella withdrew its appeal against NHDES and admitted to placing trash outside of the permitted final waste closure grades.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.