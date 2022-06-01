Casella Withdraws Landfill Permit For Dalton

More than 100 North Country residents turned out to White Mountains Regional High School on Wednesday for a rally to protest the proposed landfill in Dalton and urge the state Department of Environmental Services, which held a public hearing in the school, to deny a wetlands permit sought by Casella Waste Systems.(Photo by Robert Blechl)
On Tuesday, a day before the deadline of Wednesday to provide the state with more information about its proposed commercial landfill in Dalton, Casella Waste Systems formally withdrew its standard solid waste application with plans to file again later in the year.
On May 12, Jaime Colby, an engineer with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services’ Solid Waste Permitting and Review Section, wrote to Casella engineer Joe Gay to say the permit application would become dormant if the company did not meet the June 1 deadline to provide the additional information DES had requested.
On Tuesday, Gay responded to say that Casella is withdrawing its application for the Granite State Landfill (GSL), with plans to file for a new standard permit application in a few months.
Casella on Tuesday also announced the withdrawal of its application for a temporary air permit, with the same plan to resubmit after a few months.
In December, the company withdrew its wetlands permit application for the project that has run into stiff opposition in the North Country from residents with concerns that include truck traffic, odor, pollution, and possible contamination of groundwater and the adjacent Forest Lake.
In her letter to Gay, Colby said DES declared the company’s standard application incomplete on June 1, 2021.
Casella then submitted two responses to the incomplete application, one on July 21 and the other on Nov. 1, she said.
In its November supplemental submittal, Colby said Casella provided additional subsurface information and revised seasonal high groundwater and bedrock elevations and stated that the additional information would be used to redesign the landfill base grades and perimeter berms, and that landfill disposal capacity would be revised accordingly.
“Further, GSL stated that ‘revised stability analyses will be provided in a subsequent submittal’ and ‘a summary of the monitorability of the proposed facility will be prepared and transmitted to NHDES in a separate document,’” wrote Colby. “As for the date of this letter, NHDES has not received the additional information.”
For a solid waste permit application to be determined complete, it must have the substantive content necessary for DES to conduct a technical review, she said.
Before the application would become legally dormant beginning on Thursday, Gay notified DES of Casella’s application withdrawal.
