While coronavirus cases in the Northeast Kingdom have ticked up in recent days, health officials say this does not suggest an increased prevalence of community transmission in the region.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, there have now been 35 cases identified since the beginning of the pandemic in the Northeast Kingdom, with 18 in Caledonia County, 14 in Orleans County and 3 in Essex County.
These latest numbers reflect 7 new cases in the region in the last two weeks, including 3 new cases reported in Orleans County on June 8 and another on June 19, as well as an additional case in Caledonia County reported on both Saturday and Sunday.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said, though, that state health officials in the vast majority of cases statewide can identify the transmission source and community transmission, in which cases occur without an identifiable exposure, is not prevalent.
“Community transmission, to our best analysis right now, is not a major factor in what’s going on in Vermont,” said Levine. “Even when we look at our largest outbreak, the majority of what we are seeing is within households and within a community — with easily traceable contacts within the network, as opposed to widespread transmission of illness.”
Levine also said the data that state officials monitor, such as the number of new cases and positivity rate of tests conducted, indicate unexplained transmission of the virus is down.
“We would see some of those concerning indicators really starting to move in the wrong direction if there was community transmission occurring,” said Levine. “We are pretty comfortable with that now, but again we have our guard up all the time and that’s why I would like Vermonters to also have their guard up all the time, and make sure that these phenomena of hand washing and physical distancing and facial coverings don’t just drift away — because they really are the reason for this success.”
Levine also said as long as residents follow 4 rules of thumb — “stay home if ill, wash hands like crazy, physically distance, and wear facial coverings” — then they can feel relatively comfortable that their risk of exposure to the virus is minimal and can engage in activities that the state has, and will be, allowing.
Levine said he supports people having an appropriate level of fear of the virus while still taking a measured and safe approach to the resumption of more normal activities.
“The reality is the virus is still there, but you don’t have to encounter it if you try to play your cards just right and do all the things you want to do in a controlled way,” said Levine.
During the Monday morning press conference, Vermont Gov. Scott said he was still encouraged to see data that supports the state’s reopening efforts in a methodical way.
“We know the virus is still here. It didn’t magically disappear. It’s still among us which is why we must continue to place restrictions in order to smother the embers that exist with COVID-19, so we don’t have to put out an out-of-control fire and have that erupt,” Scott said. “The knowledge we’ve gained and the tools we’ve put in place will help us avoid the drastic actions we had to take in March, allowing us to continue reopening and use tracing and testing to contain outbreaks.”
During the question and answer period, Scott said he hoped to see the majority of the economy opened to 50 percent capacity in the next couple weeks.
In the North Country, New Hampshire health officials report the only active case is in Pittsburg at present. Since the pandemic began there have been less than 5 cases reported in each of Pittsburg, Northumberland, Lancaster, Whitefield, Bethlehem, Franconia and Haverhill, and 6 cases reported in Littleton.
In their daily update release Sunday, the NH Health Department reported there has been community transmission identified in all counties and it continues to occur in the state.
There have been 6 cases reported in total in Coos County and 76 cases in Grafton County, which includes large clusters in the Lebanon and Hanover areas.
