The last two weeks have seen a sudden increase in new COVID-19 cases in the Northeast Kingdom and that is without even counting the outbreak at the prison in Newport.
Recent days have also seen another NEK resident die as a result of COVID-19.
In the last 14 days there have been 285 new cases in the NEK, the largest 2-week increase since the start of the pandemic. Even if you don’t count the 146 cases that have been identified among the inmates and staff at Northern State Correctional Facility, the NEK has still seen an increase of 139 new cases from the wider community.
The 139 non-prison cases from the NEK between Feb. 22 and March 7 is more than double the 68 cases reported in the region the prior 2 weeks from Feb. 8-21. The 139 cases is also near the region’s peak of 176 cases reported between Dec. 1 and 14 during the statewide fall surge.
“There have been outbreaks recently within both Caledonia and Orleans Counties which are contributing to the increase in cases” said Ben Truman, Public Health Communication Officer at the Health Department. “It is not unusual to see some fluctuation as rates increase in some parts of the state and decrease in others.”
According to the Health Department’s epidemiological team there are currently 7 active outbreaks in the NEK - 5 in Caledonia County and 2 in Orleans County comprising 5 workplaces, 1 school and 1 correctional facility.
Truman said the Health Department is not aware of any specific problems with compliance in the NEK or situations of concern regarding non-compliance that have led to the current cases.
There have now been 484 cases in Caledonia County, 604 cases including the prison outbreak in Orleans County and 171 cases in Essex County, bringing the regional total to 1,259.
The Health Department’s data dashboard also reported late last week that another NEK resident has died as a result of COVID-19. Truman said the death was of an Orleans County resident but it occurred out of state so demographic details are not available at this point.
There have now been 7 Orleans County residents who have died as a result of the coronavirus, 5 in Caledonia County and 1 in Essex County.
Truman said the Health Department continues to urge all Vermonters to stay home when sick, wear masks, maintain a 6-foot distance from others, keep social circles small and wash their hands to prevent the spread of the virus.
NEK Vaccinations
There have now been over 10,600 NEK residents that have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, reports the Health Department.
As of Friday 855 Essex County residents had been administered a dose, representing 16.3% of the county’s residents - the lowest vaccination in the state. In Orleans County 4,493 people have received at least one dose for 20% of residents, 3rd lowest in the state. In Caledonia County 5,285 people had received a vaccination for 21.1% of the population. The statewide average is at 21.4%
