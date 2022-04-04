Cases Level Off, School Sees Rise In Illness

While the official COVID case count in the region is near the lowest point it has been since before the school year, pockets of cases and general illness are popping up.
This is true for St. Johnsbury School, which reported Friday that it had seen a slight rise in COVID cases and overall illness last week.
“We are beginning to experience an uptick in the number of students and staff who are sick,” reported Co-principal Jeremy Ross on Saturday. “The number of positive COVID cases was a little higher this week, but we’re also dealing with regular colds and the stomach bug.”
Ross reported that St. Johnsbury School saw 8 COVID cases the week of March 6, 3 cases the week of March 13, 5 cases the week of March 20, and 11 new cases last week among staff and students.
“I think we all expected to see an increase in these illnesses when we took off our masks,” added Ross, who reminded families to keep students home if they had symptoms.
St. Johnsbury School will also discuss this week how to deploy the remaining antigen tests the school has as the state winds down the Test at Home process. The Vermont Agency of Education and Health Department had been supplying schools with rapid, at-home antigen tests since January as part of the Test at Home strategy to allow students considered presumptive contacts to a COVID case to continue attending school. That program is winding down and schools will utilize the remaining test supplies.
On Friday St. Johnsbury Superintendent Brian Ricca said the school still had some tests, but had not yet made any decisions on how best to use them. Some districts have announced that test kits will be made available at the discretion of school nurses, who would also use the tests to spot-check students who may fall ill during the school day.
In the Northeast Kingdom cases are now averaging 11 new cases per day according to confirmed cases reported via the Health Department portal.
On a statewide basis, Vermont has a 7-day average of 142 new cases per day. The last few days have seen the number of people hospitalized and in the ICU creep up, with 20 hospitalized and 2 in the ICU as of Monday. The state has also seen the 7-day test positivity rate rise from a recent low of 3.8 percent in early March to 6.6 percent on Monday. This coincides with a slight reduction in the total number of PCR tests administered on a weekly basis.
State officials have said the metrics they are far more focused on now are the number hospitalized and in the ICU, and hospital capacity, as opposed to the daily case count.
Weekly cases have been distributed fairly evenly between 10-year age brackets from the 10-19 up through the 60-69-year-olds.
