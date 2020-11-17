The first jury trials in Vermont since March were set to begin early next month, but a recent spike in COVID cases means the wheels of justice for defendants awaiting trial aren’t yet ready to turn.

The decision to delay the resumption of trials by jury was announced Tuesday by Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson and Vermont State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel. The plan had been to begin trials in Windham Superior Court at the courthouse in Brattleboro on Dec. 7.

