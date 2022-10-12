Cases Remain Elevated From Summer Lows, Gov. Scott Promotes Boosters & Flu Shots
COVID cases in the Northeast Kingdom continued this week slightly above the recent average while the Health Department reported conditions were low statewide.

This week’s surveillance report by the Health Department indicated there was a modest decrease in new confirmed COVID cases, dropping from 638 last week to 623 for the week from Oct. 2-8.

