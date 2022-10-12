Cases Remain Elevated From Summer Lows, Gov. Scott Promotes Boosters & Flu Shots

COVID cases in the Northeast Kingdom continued this week slightly above the recent average while the Health Department reported conditions were low statewide.
This week’s surveillance report by the Health Department indicated there was a modest decrease in new confirmed COVID cases, dropping from 638 last week to 623 for the week from Oct. 2-8.
In that same time frame, new hospital admissions of COVID-positive patients increased from 45 to 48 and the percentage of statewide hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive patients increased from 3.74% to 4.45%
The percentage of people visiting the emergency with COVID-like symptoms remained just under 5% this week, which is slightly higher than for the same time in 2021.
Wastewater testing for the last 2 weeks shows a decrease in the Brighton, St. Johnsbury and Troy/Jay systems.
On a per capita basis, cases are most prevalent among those 80 and above, indicates the surveillance report.
There are two outbreaks in Orleans County, of a total of 17 statewide. The majority of outbreaks are in long-term care facilities or schools/childcare.
The NEK counties reported a 7-day average for new cases rising from 5.4 cases per day on Oct. 4 to 7.9 cases per day on Oct. 11.
Flu and COVID Vaccines Encouraged
State officials encouraged Vermonters to get their COVID booster if eligible and to get their flu vaccines. On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott received both his COVID-19 Omicron booster and his yearly flu shot.
“As we enter cold and flu season, getting vaccinated is a great way to protect yourself and others,” announced Scott.
The vaccines are available from a variety of sources, including primary care providers, pharmacies, as well as some walk-in clinics being offered in the area.
There are a variety of ways to get vaccines in the Northeast Kingdom.
Patients of NVRH practices can schedule appointments for both shots at drive-up clinics that began on Oct. 4.
North Country Hospital announced flu shot clinics at North Country Primary Care in Newport on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and at North Country Primary Care in Barton/Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. These two clinics will have COVID boosters available from the Health Department as well. Patients are told to bring their insurance cards.
Northern Counties Health Care clients can get both vaccines by appointment at its primary care offices.
Residents in the NEK can also get the Omicron COVID booster and/or flu boosters at a number of walk-in clinics around the region through the end of the month. Details are posted on the Health Department website. The clinics include:
Walk-in clinics are offered by Glover Ambulance on Tuesdays Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 at the Green Mountain Mall from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Glover Ambulance will also be offering a clinic at its ambulance bay on County Road in Glover on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
There will be clinics with both COVID and flu vaccines at Alice Ward Library in Canaan on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and at Brighton Fire Station on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Newport Ambulance will also The updated bivalent booster is now available to anyone 12 and up, with boosters becoming available for younger children soon.be offering walk-in clinics for both vaccines Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The updated Omicron bivalent booster is now available to anyone 12 and up, with boosters becoming available for younger children soon.
