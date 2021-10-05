Casey Durfee has failed to show up in court…again.
But the 31-year-old Lyndonville resident has been busy elsewhere.
Lyndonville Police announced on Tuesday that Durfee was allegedly found in a “suspicious vehicle” on Remington Lane in Lyndon last Thursday and is now facing a criminal charge of driving with a suspended license.
Police said Durfee was in the car with Lyndon resident Cindy Crooks, 34,
“Officer Jason Harris observed narcotics paraphernalia inside the vehicle and detained both Durfee and Crooks,” reads the report. “A consent search was conducted, and 18.4 grams of suspected cocaine were seized from the vehicle.”
Crooks is now facing criminal charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a stimulant.
Durfee has been arrested multiple times since November of 2020 and is now facing over a dozen criminal charges including drug possession and trafficking, embezzlement, grand larceny and possession of stolen property. He also keeps getting arrested for missing court dates - and then keeps getting released by the court.
According to court documents, Durfee was pulled over on Sunday by Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Tyler Deos for allegedly speeding on Burke Hollow Road in Burke.
Deputy Deos said the operator of the black 2006 Chevy HHR identified himself as “Thomas Durfee.”
But Deputy Deos didn’t believe him.
“I recognized the male operator as Casey Durfee, 31, due to past interactions at the courthouse while doing security,” wrote Deputy Deos in his report.
Deos then conducted a records check which indicated Durfee’s driver’s license was criminally suspended and asked Durfee to “stay put” while he checked for arrest warrants.
But Durfee did not comply.
“Durfee then put the vehicle in gear and quickly drove away from the area of the stop,” wrote Deos. “Durfee proceeded west towards West Burke. I patrolled in the direction Durfee had fled and continued on Route 5 south, into Lyndonville in an attempt to locate him but was unsuccessful.”
Deputy Deos and sheriff’s department Capt. James Hemond later went to Durfee’s Charles Street residence in Lyndonville and knocked on the door - but did not receive a response.
“A business card was left in the door of the residence requesting Durfee call our office before 2100 hours,” wrote Deos. “Captain Hemond also called the number listed in Valcour (police database) for Durfee but was unsuccessful at making contact.”
On Monday, Durfee was scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges related to the alleged incident including providing false information to a police officer, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.
After he failed to appear before the court, Judge Timothy B. Tomasi issued an arrest warrant for Durfee with bail set a $200.
