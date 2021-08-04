Casey J. Durfee’s repeated failures to appear in court have become almost business as usual at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury.
But on Monday, Judge Michael J. Harris tried to help Durfee do a better job managing his schedule.
“I need to make sure you are properly focused on making court appearances,” said the judge after the court decided to postpone Durfee’s arraignment on a new criminal charge for one day.
“If you have a refrigerator, you can get a magnet for a refrigerator at a drug store,” said Judge Harris. “Your next court date - just put it on a sheet of paper in big, bold letters so you’ll see it and don’t forget. You’re gonna be signing for another court date tomorrow. Do make sure you show up tomorrow…You’ll be coming at 12:30.”
“Okay, your honor,” responded Durfee, before leaving the courtroom.
But 24 hours later it became clear that Durfee probably didn’t get to the drug store in time.
“The defendant has failed to appear on 08/03/2021 for arraignment,” reads the latest arrest warrant issued for Durfee on Tuesday. “Bail on this warrant is set at $200.”
Durfee, 31, of Lyndonville, has been arrested multiple times since November of 2020 and is now facing over a dozen criminal charges including drug possession and trafficking, embezzlement, grand larceny and possession of stolen property.
Durfee has also been arrested multiple times on outstanding warrants for missing court dates but keeps getting released by the court - until he misses another court date resulting in another arrest warrant.
To his credit, Durfee came to court on Monday on his own - without being arrested first.
He was there to answer a new charge of providing false information to a police officer related to a criminal investigation in Lyndonville on April 17.
But Durfee’s defense attorney, Joe Benning, told the court the new case presented some conflicts for him and suggested re-citing Durfee for Tuesday so another defense attorney could be called in to represent him.
That idea immediately raised some concerns from the prosecutor on the case
“He failed to appear on the 12th of July and he has failed to appear in court regularly,” said Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Tom Paul. “I’d kind of like to deal with him while we have him here.”
But the judge agreed to release and re-schedule Durfee to appear in court 24 hours later - which he failed to do.
Before Durfee left the courtroom on Monday, the court also heard arguments about prosecutor Paul’s motion to forfeit $50 of the $200 bail posted for Durfee in May by his mother - Christine Durfee.
Attorney Benning did his job.
“There certainly were problems connecting with (Durfee) but he and I have spoken,” said Benning. “At this point, it seems to be premature to have an argument about whether any money should be taken away given his voluntary appearance here today.”
But Benning’s argument did not go over well with prosecutor Paul
“He didn’t show up on July 12th your honor for the arraignment on the other (charge),” said Paul. “What do you wanna do? Give him an award? I mean seriously. It’s abysmal - his failures to appear. He’s lucky I’m not asking that the whole $200 be forfeited. If it wasn’t his mother who posted it, I wouldn’t hesitate.”
Judge Harris granted Paul’s motion but used his “discretion” to lower the amount of bail forfeiture to $25.
“I think there should be some sanction,” said the judge.
