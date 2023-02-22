Cash Flow Issues At The St. Johnsbury School

The St. Johnsbury School is experiencing a cash flow issue.
But an emergency school board meeting on Wednesday afternoon appears to have fixed the problem.
Superintendent Karen E. Conroy said this week that a miscalculation in the district’s finance office in June of 2022 led to a shortage of funds at the start of the new year.
Director of Finance Jody Oliver, who was hired in 2020, was in charge of the finance office last June. But Oliver resigned from the school district in January of 2023.
Conroy said the school district is generally short of funds until payments come in from the town in March and the state in April.
“January and February, we have very little revenue coming in,” said Conroy.
So the district will have to take out a short-term loan of 1.7 million dollars to pay for things such as high school tuitions.
The school district plans to work with Union Bank on the loan.
“It’s like a temporary loan that we’ll pay right off,” said Conroy. “It’ll be due by June 30th but when we get our funding from March and April, we should be able to pay it off.”
According to the minutes of the emergency board meeting, school director Peter VanStraten made the motion to approve the loan. School director Ilene Dickinson seconded the motion. The motion was passed unanimously, according to the report.
A new finance director has now been hired by the St. Johnsbury School District to replace Oliver.
Conroy said the new Director of Finance is Jacob Wood and that he will start working in St. Johnsbury in March.
