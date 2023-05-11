LITTLETON — About 100 area residents on Wednesday turned out for a listening session on a proposed mix-used casino on Meadow Street, with a few of the 24 people who spoke in support of it, more opposed, and many with questions and concerns.
Outlining the plan and answering questions ranging from gambling addiction to increased burdens on police and fire and traffic congestion was Greg Carlin, a casino developer who last year founded G2 Gaming LLC to study casino opportunities in New Hampshire.
Carlin is considering possibly leasing the roughly 23,000-square-foot building at 804 Meadow St. that currently houses the Staples office supply store.
If the plan called Granite State Gaming and Hospitality goes through, the space would be converted to house 150 to 200 historical horse racing machines, allowed under a 2021 New Hampshire law and similar to slot machines; about 15 tables games, such as blackjack and roulette; and a pub-style restaurant and bar.
Carlin said the proposal for Littleton came about after the Legislature approved for existing charitable casinos the HHR machines, which he said “changed the gaming landscape in New Hampshire,” and the landlord at 804 Meadow St., the Massachusetts-based Waterstone Properties Group, reached out to him.
Because the casino qualifies as a commercial business and would be in a district zoned commercial, local approvals might not be needed, but the project requires additional parking spaces, which some residents say could be an obstacle because of wetlands behind the building.
Carlin, a co-founder and former CEO of Rush Street Gaming who oversaw the development of seven mixed-use casinos in North America, said the Littleton proposal is in its early stages, and there are several factors that would impact its timing.
Before the 2021 approval of HHR machines, New Hampshire legalized retail and online sports betting in 2019, online DFS (daily fantasy sports) contests in 2017, games of chance (GOC, i.e., table games) in 1977, greyhound race betting in 1971, the New Hampshire Lottery in 1963, the first charity gambling that legalized bingo, raffles and Lucky 7 in 1949, and horse race betting in 1933.
“Gaming has been in New Hampshire for a very long time,” said Carlin.
But New Hampshire is unique because it’s the only state in the nation where a percentage of gaming revenue is required to go to nonprofit and charity organizations, he said.
For GOC, the casino operator keeps 55 percent of gross revenue, with 35 percent going to nonprofits and 10 percent to state taxes.
For HHR machines, the operator keeps 75 percent of gross revenue, with 8.75 percent going to nonprofits and 16.25 percent to state taxes.
Under current law, a casino is limited to 30 percent of its active gaming space set aside for GOC and 70 percent for HHR machines, which Carlin said look like slot machines, but instead of having an outcome determined by a computer chip that generates a random number, they rather have a database filled with about 10,000 past horse races that call up several races out of that pool to determine the outcome.
Based on current estimates, the Littleton facility would provide up to $2 million annually for local nonprofit groups and could support up to 104 charities, with a focus on local ones, he said.
Carlin said it would also create 50 to 60 full-time jobs with good pay and benefits.
The goal is to create a destination for those who already come to Littleton to shop and for tourists to the area, he said.
If G2 signs a lease with the landlord, Carlin said the timeline for opening the casino could be 12 to 18 months.
Currently, there are 16 charitable gaming locations in New Hampshire, most downstate and with the closest being Northwoods Casino in Berlin.
Residents turning out to Wednesday’s 80-minute session at the Littleton High School cafeteria came not only from Littleton, but from towns that included Bethlehem, Franconia, and Whitefield.
Questions and Reactions
Speaking first was Zachary Baker, a southern California native who now lives in Littleton with his wife and three children.
“Where I grew up in California is four hours from Las Vegas and 30 minutes from the Morongo Indian Reservation and I saw the damage a casino can do,” he said. “My grandfather was a big gambling addict so this hits close to home, 1.8 miles from home actually. I appreciate you coming here and explaining the workings of your highly profitable business and your success in getting it in communities that don’t want it.”
Citing studies about casinos, Baker said older adults are exceptionally vulnerable, there are increases in drunken driving incidents, and the National Association of Realtors concludes that the impact of casinos on local property values “is unambiguously negative.”
“I will do everything I can do to keep this out of my town,” said Baker.
Other residents voiced concerns about addiction and a casino being located around vulnerable populations who can have difficulty making the right choices.
“Problem gambling is a serious issue and something that we’re focused on,” said Carlin. “We really try to address problem gaming and keep people with a problem out of the casino.”
While New Hampshire allows those older than 18 to enter casinos, he said he decided to raise the minimum age to 21 for a Littleton facility.
Addressing another question about addiction, Carlin said the research shows that the average casino patron has an above-average income and needs to have $50 to $60 to game with.
“A casino is not a good experience for folks who don’t have a lot of money to play,” he said.
Debi Warner, a psychologist from Littleton, said addiction is certainly in the community, and it breaks hearts.
But a gambling addiction doesn’t just affect that individual; it immediately affects the family, as that money that was going to be spent on rent, groceries, or heating fuel is going to instead to gambling, and living within close range of a facility increases the risk of addiction, she said.
Regarding the jobs at a casino, Littleton resident Laurie Morgan said there currently aren’t enough places in the North Country to live, and many businesses are short-staffed.
Carlin agreed and said the housing shortage is across the state, and his team would like to find ways to help find and fund solutions locally.
John Colony, of Sugar Hill, said the median household income in the Littleton area is below the New Hampshire average and the majority of tourists come to the region to experience the outdoors and socialize at places like micro-breweries. Casinos are not social, said Colony, who questioned that the higher-end tourist population Carlin is seeking might not be large enough.
“Another issue is police,” said Colony. “Where there is gambling there is a need for police.”
But local towns are having difficulty finding enough police officers, he said.
Addressing a concern about bright lighting and future expansion, Carlin said the plan is to keep the facility in its present footprint with perhaps a small addition.
“This isn’t going to be anything like the Vegas strip,” he said. “It will fit in nicely with the street it’s on.”
While the state allows casinos to operate from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m., Carlin said he’d be looking at closing at 1 a.m.
The Staples parking lot currently has 115 spaces, and Carlin anticipates a need for about 300, including about 185 new spaces.
Littleton resident Linda Warden asked about traffic and said Littleton, from Main Street to Staples, is already bumper-to-bumper and she can’t imagine how additional parking spaces would impact traffic.
Before moving forward with a facility, Carlin said he would undertake a comprehensive traffic study. The project, he said, would not be dependent on people needing hotels and would cater to those living within an hour to 90 minutes of Littleton and who already come to the community who shop.
Two residents expressed support for a casino.
“What you’re building is a recreational facility,” Rudy Gelsi, of Littleton. “It’s not a casino like Foxwoods or Mohegan … I really appreciate what you’re trying to do for this town.”
“I want to make a positive comment,” said Sue Pilotte, of Littleton. “My husband goes frequently to the one in Berlin. He’s not ever seen any unsavory people hanging around and very few people intoxicated … I’m kind of looking forward to having this come to Littleton, and I know many of our friends are as well. I like to play cards … It’s entertainment … I’m hoping people will not think of this as a Las Vegas-type strip gambling club, but more of an entertainment for many people.”
Cliff Hughes, of Littleton, had a different view and asked about increased costs and burdens to police, fire and EMS and asked Carlin if he would contribute to those agencies.
“A casino is very similar to other retail establishments like a Walmart,” said Carlin. “It’s less of an impact, less of a need for fire and police that Walmart would have.”
Colony disagreed that it’s like shopping at Walmart
Frank Grammo of Littleton asked Carlin if he’s looked at other locations, such as the Balsams in upper Coos County that he said is close to Canada and Maine.
Littleton is a small area with 6,000 people, he said.
“Don’t suck us dry here,” said Grammo.
Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason, who moderated the session, said while Littleton’s resident population is 6,000, the town sees 15,000 to 20,000 people on a typical day.
“I don’t see this as being compatible with Littleton,” said Mary Menzies, of Littleton. “The tourists that come to Littleton come for the outdoor activities … The 15,000 to 20,000 people that may be here during the day are here because they’re working in the industrial park or they’re shopping at Walmart or Shaw’s to avoid the Vermont sales tax. They’re not here for a small casino. Casinos do have some benefit in blighted urban areas where they can improve something that’s already horrible and have enough of a population base to provide jobs.
“I don’t see it as benefiting Littleton at all, and I think that the people who would come to it would be local people from the general area, some of whom might end up spending money they would be spending on something else,” said Menzies. “And there’s also a certain percentage of people who would go through their life without realizing that they could become a gambling addict, then all of a sudden there’s something nearby and they go to it and it looks like fun and next thing you know their life is ruined.”
Diane Cummings, chair of the Littleton Budget Committee, voiced concerns about traffic congestion and the impact on police and fire, especially at a time when she said Littleton’s fire and EMS is going through changes and they could, with a casino, be drawn into another area that would be challenging for them.
She also noted that the new parking would be behind the building and by wetlands.
“Essentially, the wetlands might be the issue that stops this development,” said Cummings.
Tom Alt, chairman of Littleton Conservation Commission, said he is familiar with the location and its wetlands and with the state’s wetlands division.
While anything is possible after Dells Brook was moved to make way for Starbucks, Alt said it could still be difficult, because of the wetlands, to put any new parking spaces on the backside of Staples and the adjacent liquor store.
Displaying a photograph of her grandmother, Isabel Ann Merrill Thompson, who died in 1986, was Kayla Rose Walker.
“She grew up on the land that is now Staples,” said Walker, with emotion. “I am also a descendent of the Merrill family who grew up on that land farming it. And I hate to think what my grandmother would do if she had any idea that there’s a liquor store there, a smoke shop nearby, and then a casino that would go on the land that she lived on. I speak for my grandmother and I say I’m against it …”
At the close of the meeting, Gleason thanked those who attended and said the turnout shows great interest in the community.
“These folks have not made a final decision,” Gleason said of Carlin and his team. “I think they will take your comments from what has been said tonight and determine what is the best business model. They may have a challenge with the parking and they may have a challenge with the wetlands.”
After the meeting, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said upon learning of the Littleton proposal, he checked with police departments in communities that have casinos and spoke with the departments’ chiefs or senior officers.
Because those officers haven’t experienced issues in those communities, Smith said he isn’t taking a position on the proposal for Littleton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.