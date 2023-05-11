LITTLETON — About 100 area residents on Wednesday turned out for a listening session on a proposed mix-used casino on Meadow Street, with a few of the 24 people who spoke in support of it, more opposed, and many with questions and concerns.

Outlining the plan and answering questions ranging from gambling addiction to increased burdens on police and fire and traffic congestion was Greg Carlin, a casino developer who last year founded G2 Gaming LLC to study casino opportunities in New Hampshire.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments