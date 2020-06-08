A production company has put out a casting call to any couple looking to make a ‘Mountain Love’ connection.
Sharp Entertainment, which has produced numerous shows for TV networks, seeks couples for a new reality TV docuseries tentatively titled ‘Mountain Love.’ The show will follow couples where one half is willing to move from the city to live with their off-the-grid partner.
Qualifying questions include: Are you dating someone who lives a completely different lifestyle than you? Someone who lives “off-the-grid,” in the mountains, or on a farm? Are you from a big city, or suburb and ready to move in with your nature loving, outdoorsy partner? Are you excited, or nervous to go from big city living, to a more secluded/serene lifestyle?
The couple must be unmarried, in a long-distance relationship and ready to take the next step in that relationship by moving in with their significant other. The docuseries will follow the lives and romances of couples who are trying to assimilate their separate lifestyles into one.
“The show will prove that juxtapositions in lifestyle can still make for positive romantic relationships,” said Katherine Pickhardt, Casting Assistant for Sharp Entertainment. “We’re hoping to highlight how differences can bring people together!”
Casting is open throughout the U.S., but Pickhardt said the northern New England region is particularly of interest because of the outdoor lifestyle found here.
Pickhardt did not identify the network that Sharp Entertainment will work with to air the series, but the company has worked with many popular networks, including The Learning Channel, National Geographic, Lifetime, Travel Channel, A&E, Science Channel, Animal Planet and the Food Network. Among many series, they’ve produced 90 Day Fiancé, Doomsday Preppers, Marrying Millions, Man v. Food and Property Wars.
The number of couples sought is unknown at this time, noted Pickhardt, because the network is waiting to see who applies for a chance to be on the show.
The application seeks some basic information from interested couples, including how the people met, where they met and how long they’ve been dating. Time is running out to apply; the deadline is Wednesday. To get more information, email MountainLoveCasting2020@gmail.com. The online url to get to the application is: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeW6zwPNEO_4D-ZcjjVt6uk0MrRKipIkJ1Ny67FFZhQEX2G9g/viewform.
The filming timeframe has not been set. “Filming will be dependent on the production team. We are casting currently, and they will solidify those details with each couple as the time comes,” said Pickhardt. “Additionally, we will be making sure to film when it is safe to do so with the current pandemic.”
Pickhardt said, “The entertainment value of the show will come from watching these couples step out of their comfort zones to make their relationships work.”
