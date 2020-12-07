Castle: Don’t Expect Scott To Close All Schools

kids learning at home, boy and girl doing online math lesson, remote education

NEWPORT CITY — Don’t expect the governor to order all schools in Vermont to close and go remote like last spring, says John Castle, superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union.

But parents should expect snow days this winter, he added in a letter Monday to NCSU families about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

