Catalytic Converters Cut From Consolidated Trucks

A new law aimed to diminish the market for stolen catalytic converters went into effect on Saturday, but that didn’t stop someone from cutting them off two Consolidated Communications trucks sometime over the weekend.
Trooper James Gallup from the state police barracks in Derby reported that sometime between Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 6 a.m., someone cut the catalytic converters from two Consolidated Communications trucks parked near 102 Main St. in Derby.
The timing of the crime coincided with the first day Vermont Senate Bill 48 went into effect as law. It’s legislation passed by the state House and Senate and signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott. It aims to make it more difficult for someone who has stolen a catalytic converter from a vehicle to profit from the crime by selling it to a business that deals in scrap metals.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device. There’s value in the devices as they contain precious metals.
Essex County Sen. Russ Ingalls of Newport City was one of the legislation’s sponsors. He said earlier in the legislative session, “Our intent is to try to stop as best we can the sale of stolen catalytic converters.”
Todd Wright, who owns Wright Brothers Metal Recycling in Newport, gave testimony during a House Commerce and Economic Development committee meeting about the legislation. He said he supported it because it clearly states what metal dealers must do when they buy a catalytic converter.
The additional scrutiny is expected to make it riskier for the thieves to attempt to sell stolen merchandise.
The legislation notes, “A scrap metal processor shall not purchase more than one used and detached catalytic converter per day from any person, other than a motor vehicle recycler of motor vehicle repair shop.”
The bill further calls for significant documentation from the private seller of a catalytic converter, including documents that establish the seller as the rightful owner of the metal being sold.
It’s also stated in the legislation that no one can transport more than one catalytic converter at a time unless the person has proof of ownership of each converter and each converter is marked with the vehicle identification number from which the catalytic converter was taken.
Law enforcement testimony given to the legislature reported that the transport provision in the law could aid police in catalytic converter theft investigations.
Whether it makes a difference in the case of the Consolidated Communications crime remains to be seen.
Anyone with any information about these thefts is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.
The trucks struck by the crime are boom trucks used by technicians to respond to issues high up on the utility poles.
