Catalytic Converters Cut From Consolidated Trucks
A Consolidated Communications truck.

A new law aimed to diminish the market for stolen catalytic converters went into effect on Saturday, but that didn’t stop someone from cutting them off two Consolidated Communications trucks sometime over the weekend.

Trooper James Gallup from the state police barracks in Derby reported that sometime between Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 6 a.m., someone cut the catalytic converters from two Consolidated Communications trucks parked near 102 Main St. in Derby.

