Catamount Arts approached the St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday to discuss their plan to build a “Creative Campus” in town.
Catamount Arts has its headquarters on Eastern Avenue, and there are some round buildings next to the parking lot behind its headquarters.
“They’re looking to purchase the octagon buildings around them and then re-utilize those to support a creative economy with mostly business start-ups and that kind of stuff,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried and board member Minty Conant spoke to the board and left town officials with a general outline of the project.
“The cultural and creative activities that will take place on the Creative Campus will be a major benefit to local small businesses, and spur job creation in surrounding communities,” reads the document. “By drawing people to the Creative Campus to spend money in our downtown businesses, this project will (1) create and retain jobs, (2) raise per capita income, (3) lower poverty in the region (4) lower regional unemployment and (5) lower regional out-migration rates.”
The document also discusses the “shrinking” workforce in the Northeast Kingdom.
“Attracting and retaining millennial employees will be key to reversing this trend, and an active creative economy is key to this effort,” reads the document. “Without thriving arts, culture and creative professional opportunities, millennials will not choose to live and work in the NEK.”
The Octagon property is listed by Begin Realty for $979,000. The property listing calls it “the most unique commercial property in St. Johnsbury” and includes “three Octagon shaped brick buildings built in the mid and late 1850s plus additional office space added in the 1990s. 1.3 acres of land, Eastern Ave access, 45 parking spaces.”
