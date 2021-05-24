ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts recently announced three music camps this summer for students entering grades 4-8. The popular EPIC Music Camp will offer two sessions in St. Johnsbury, one for students new to EPIC and one for current EPIC students, and the North Country Youth Chorus will offer a week-long Chorus Camp in Waterford.
EPIC Music Camps, led by EPIC Music Director Lewis Botelho-Gomes and Artistic Director Jason Bergman, focus on high quality music instruction, games and performance opportunities. EPIC Music is inspired by the global El Sistema movement, which creates social change through music education.
EPIC Music Camp’s first session will run from Tuesday through Friday, June 15-18 at Grace Methodist Church, 36 Central Ave. in St. Johnsbury. The first session invites new EPIC students to learn violin and current EPIC students to review violin basics, try viola or cello, and serve as mentors for EPIC first-timers.
EPIC Music’s second session will run from Monday through Friday, June 21-25, also at Grace Methodist. The second session invites current EPIC Music students to learn new repertoire.
Suggested tuition for EPIC Music Camps is $50 per child. “We never want a family to make a difficult decision regarding their child’s enrichment,” says Catamount Arts Education Director Anne Campbell, “which is why we make generous tuition assistance available.” Parents and caregivers can inquire about financial assistance by contacting Anne at (802) 748-2600, ext. 109.
NCYC Chorus Camp
The North Country Youth Chorus is offering a Chorus Camp open to any students entering grades 4 to 8 with all levels of experience. The camp will be held on Monday through Friday, Aug. 16-20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Union Baptist Church on Route 5 in Waterford. Activities will feature singing, movement, the development of musicianship skills and games. Up-to-date COVID protocols will be followed. This is a free program sponsored by the North Country Chorus in partnership with Catamount Film and Arts.
The North Country Youth Chorus is directed by Lewis Botelho-Gomes who has had 20 years of experience in conducting children’s choruses. He is also the music director for EPIC Music, a string program which is sponsored by Catamount Film and Arts. He has led the Youth Chorus in performances at the Athenaeum’s Victorian Holiday event and First Night where they appeared with EPIC Music students and the Kingdom All Stars.
EPIC Music and North Country Youth Chorus Camps will follow all federal, state and local guidance including the CDC, OSHA, the Vermont Forward plan, and the Vermont Department of Health. Catamount Arts will maintain compliance with the Governor’s guidelines regarding face masks, social distancing, public access, indoor and outdoor gatherings, etc.
Please reserve and pay for camp spots here: https://www.catamountarts.org/education/enrollment/ and complete the enrollment form.
For more information, call (802) 748-2600, ext. 109 or visit the EPIC Music page on the Catamount Arts website: www.catamountarts.org/education. EPIC Music is inspired by the global El Sistema movement, which creates social change through music education. Learn more at www.elsistemausa.org.
For more information and to register for the Chorus Camp, contact lbotelhogomes@hotmail.com.
