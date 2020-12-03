Catamount Arts Auction Closes Dec 5

Weekend passes to Peacham Acoustic Music Festival 2021 are among items up for auction at the annual Catamount Arts auction. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The annual Catamount Arts Benefit Auction, entirely online for the first time in over 40 years, is about to close. Final bids for the remaining 180+ items in the organization’s biggest yearly fundraiser must be entered by Saturday at 10 p.m.

Over 130 registrants have placed more than 1,000 bids on goods and services including an overnight stay at the Grand Morey Resort, a tasting tour of Red Barn Brewing, a vintage mink jacket, 50 bales of hay, and a grand piano. Some of the hottest items, each with a dozen bids and counting, are a wood-fired pizza party, a custom handmade brass and copper lamp, a gift certificate to St. Johnsbury Animal Hospital, and outdoor watercolor lessons with artist and teacher Sharon Kenney Biddle.

