Catamount Arts’ Courageous Conversations Resumes April 11

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts will resume its Courageous Conversations series on April 11 as a four-part interactive program supported by the Vermont Humanities Council.
The series will offer a hospitable environment for participants to explore the hard questions of our time while cultivating tools to promote civil conversation in a divided country. Catamount will host these free conversations via weekly Sunday morning Zoom sessions, from 9-10 a.m. April 11, 18, 25 and May 2.
The original Courageous Conversation series hosted monthly panels several years ago about rotating topics, but the reboot will be a bit different. “It’s a conversation about discourse itself,” says Catamount Artistic Director Molly Stone. Using the popular podcast “On Being” as a guide, “folks will step into the role of observer and be asked to reflect,” she noted.
“On Being” is a Peabody Award-winning radio program and podcast and part of the Civil Conversations Project, a collection of audio, video and written resources to help navigate difficult topics with dialog designed for resilience and repair. Among those resources is “The Better Conversations Guide,” described as a flexible roadmap toward grounding and animating discussion among friends and neighbors.
Courageous Conversations participants will register online, and then receive a welcome letter via email. In addition to Zoom links for each of the four scheduled conversations, the welcome letter will include a short syllabus of “On Being” episodes. Participants are asked to listen to one assigned episode before each scheduled Courageous Conversation. Each session of conversation will feature a guest speaker. “Various Vermont leaders will set the tone for each session by bringing their lens to the topic discussed in the assigned podcast,” Stone said.
Funding for the project originated with grants awarded through the Federation of State Humanities Council from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation as part of a new initiative, “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation.” Supported by the Vermont Humanities Council, the Vermont Civics Collaboration Project (VCCP) identified Catamount Arts as one of 6-8 non-profit organizations to host public events addressing civic engagement among their communities.
The objective is to build stronger, more committed relationships among diverse organizations advocating for stronger democratic processes, including in particular organizations led by rural, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ people.
“As a person of color,” says Shalini Suryanarayana of the State of Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, “I’m thrilled to see more people engaging in the work of dismantling systemic issues of inequity. Being able to talk to each other seems like a great first step, and the speakers on deck [for Courageous Conversations] are outstanding.”
Suryanarayana is a justice, equity, diversity and inclusion consultant, in addition to serving on the VT Agency of Natural Resources’ Diversity & Equity Committee and the Environmental Justice Team. “This (program) is a rare opportunity,” she says, “to learn different approaches, practice new skills, and have fun exploring these topics. It can help improve existing relationships, and teach us how to grow new ones in our personal and professional lives. This project is about being part of changing the world, one person at a time. I can’t wait to get started!”
“Courageous Conversations hopes to draw on our common humanity,” adds Stone, “and dispel the misconception that civic life is purely political.”
Participation in Courageous Conversations is free, but registration is required by April 8. For more information, including how to register for Courageous Conversations, visit catamountarts.org.
