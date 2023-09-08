Catamount Arts’ Creative Campus Project Gets A $340k Grant

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts’ effort to establish a Creative Campus got a funding boost with a recent $340,400 Community Recovery and Revitalization grant.
Gov. Phil Scott made the announcement of the grant awards on Thursday. Catamount Arts was among 31 projects in 12 counties to benefit from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s Community Recovery and Revitalization (CRRP) grants. Other Northeast Kingdom recipients were the city of Newport, which is getting $997,000 to support its East Side Water project, and $350,000 for the Notch House Event Center in Westmore.
“These projects are a big win for Vermont,” said Governor Scott. “This funding provides us with an opportunity to make once-in-a-lifetime economic recovery investments in our communities, and that’s what we’re doing. These projects will pay dividends for generations of Vermonters to come.”
For Catamount Arts, the funding will go toward a total funding need of $1,702,000 to acquire the properties at 105 and 107 Eastern Ave. and renovate them for use to support the creative economy. The parcels neighbor the Catamount Arts building and include three octagon-shaped buildings.
The $1.7 million will go toward the purchase of the property ($725,000) and upgrades to the buildings. Catamount Arts Director Joy Fried said much of the work needed is centered around HVAC systems and efforts around greater efficiency.
Fried said the grant support is an essential funding piece to make the project possible.
“We envision the campus being multi-use to serve as a convening space for all residents of St. Johnsbury - a creative melting pot that will serve as a catalyst for both community and economic development,” he said.
Once completed, Fried noted earlier in project information shared with town officials, the creative campus will support small businesses, create and retain jobs and give people another reason to stay in the area.
“By drawing people to the Creative Campus to spend money in our downtown businesses, this project will (1) create and retain jobs, (2) raise per capita income, (3) lower poverty in the region (4) lower regional unemployment and (5) lower regional out-migration rates,” the project document states.
Efforts on the project continue with the search for additional funding sources, but it’s not the only or most pressing property issue for Catamount Arts.
Its own building at 115 Eastern Ave. is vacant while issues related to air quality are considered.
The arts organization has been displaced from its headquarters since mid-June after air quality concerns were raised following a study recommended by Stone Environmental, the company Catamount had tasked with testing the neighboring Octagon buildings as part of due diligence related to the possible real estate transaction.
Catamount Arts is working with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Northeastern Vermont Development Association to develop a corrective action plan to address the air quality issues.
Fried said the collaboration with the DEC and NVDA has the arts organization confident a safe return to their building will happen as quickly as possible.
“If everything were to go perfectly we have a hope we can move in by the end of the year,” he said. “While we want to make it move quicker there is a process you have to go through in order to access the funds (for mitigation). The way we are going about this is to look at it long-term with a commitment to do this correctly.”
