Catamount Arts’ Creative Campus Project Gets A $340k Grant

The Octagon property. (Photo Contributed by Begin Realty)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts’ effort to establish a Creative Campus got a funding boost with a recent $340,400 Community Recovery and Revitalization grant.

Gov. Phil Scott made the announcement of the grant awards on Thursday. Catamount Arts was among 31 projects in 12 counties to benefit from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s Community Recovery and Revitalization (CRRP) grants. Other Northeast Kingdom recipients were the city of Newport, which is getting $997,000 to support its East Side Water project, and $350,000 for the Notch House Event Center in Westmore.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments