ST. JOHNSBURY — The Catamount Arts building on Eastern Avenue is off-limits due to air quality concerns, but the shows must go on.

And so they will, thanks to a summer season that rocks outdoor concerts and a dedicated staff willing and able to establish a new base of operations at the Green Mountain Mall ArtPort, said Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried.

