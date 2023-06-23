ST. JOHNSBURY — The Catamount Arts building on Eastern Avenue is off-limits due to air quality concerns, but the shows must go on.
And so they will, thanks to a summer season that rocks outdoor concerts and a dedicated staff willing and able to establish a new base of operations at the Green Mountain Mall ArtPort, said Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried.
Early last week the arts organization announced that an air quality study by Stone Environmental in their large, stately and historic headquarters at 115 Eastern Ave. revealed elevated levels of trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylene, chemicals deemed to be potentially carcinogenic.
It’s the latest property in that part of town to identify similar air quality concerns.
The air quality study was recommended by Stone Environmental, who Catamount had tasked with testing the neighboring Octagon buildings as part of due diligence related to a possible real estate transaction. Catamount hopes to purchase the property and convert the area into a “creative campus.”
Fried said results from the other buildings are not yet available, and the vision for the property has not diminished due to the potential need for environmental mitigation.
“We’re eagerly awaiting the results of all that testing,” he said. “Everybody at this moment is motivated to keep moving forward with the creative economy, and we are no different. I think getting this campus and these buildings to be a part of that is going to be something that we’re really excited about.”
Fried said he is pleased with the efforts of Stone Environmental and believes they are moving as quickly as possible with their study and evaluation. He said he doesn’t expect to have full results and, if necessary, mitigation plans until next month.
“The hardest part is making sure you identify what’s there and get the testing done and identify where it’s coming in and what you have,” he said. “I can assure everybody that things are happening as quickly as possible to get the additional testing done that we need to do to fully identify this and move forward.”
Fried said there is far-reaching support for the organization and the effort to return to its home base on Eastern Avenue.
He also said there’d been a great deal of support in relocating operations to keep the region’s entertainment plans on schedule.
In one week, administrative and customer service operations were moved into the ArtPort created by Catamount in 2021 in former store spaces at the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury Center. It was made to showcase art and provide indoor entertainment and performance space for live shows and exhibitions.
Now the large open floor is partially occupied by office equipment, furniture, and the staff members who utilize that equipment. A long line of black curtains creates a division between the open space nearest the stage and the office space. Smaller sections of curtains establish a separation of workspaces.
Catamount’s community liaison Andrea Otto was working in her ArtPort office space on Friday and said the relocation has been fine, and she appreciates the open floor plan that brings co-workers together.
Fried credited his staff for making the transition happen quickly and smoothly.
“This team has been very accustomed to rolling with what has been brought forward in terms of the world and the universe,” he said. “This team, throughout the pandemic and over the last three years, has figured out how to keep arts culture and creativity delivered to our local community no matter what was thrown our way, and now we have this latest pivot, but our team is really good at doing that; it’s pretty remarkable.”
It’s been a physical workout for the Catamount crew, he said. They’ve been transporting boxes, tables, chairs, unpacking and untangling wires; “you would not believe how many hours of untangling wires we’ve all done,” he said.
It’s happened in one week, and during that week, there were also shows and events to oversee. “We had a major event this week with International Music Day, and we also are running summer camps, and we had a concert at York Street (Meeting House in Lyndon),” Fried said.
The ability to relocate quickly has also been helped by people outside the organization. He credited mall owner Mark Healy for being supportive along with Harris Plumbing & Heating for plumbing needs in the bathroom and the creation of a kitchenette, Ash Electric for the power connections needed to electrify the new work stations and Valhalla, which established phone connections for staff at the ArtPort.
“Everyone has just dropped everything to help us,” he said. “It’s been a real community lift to move our operation in about a week.”
Everything is in place for the next important return to normal operations, said Fried: the connection to people through the box office. That will happen starting Monday. The box office hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The number is the same - 802-748-2600.
“That’s a really big step for us so we can interact and talk to the people who support us the most,” he said.
It’s good fortune, Fried said, that the arts organization had acquired the mall space and created the ArtPort so an emergency move could take place so quickly.
“We have a place and we’ll be fully utilizing it for a purpose that we had never anticipated,” he said. “It’s keeping us going, so all of that hard work, in retrospect for all of us, suddenly makes a lot of sense in a way that it never did before.”
Catamount Arts is responsible for an enormous variety of events and shows. Because it’s the summer, the biggest events are staged outside, namely the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, which begins at the Final Fridays event downtown on June 30 and continues at Dog Mountain.
“Ninety-five percent of what we do in the summer is outdoors, in terms of audience and participation,” he said.
Still, a base of operations is essential to pre-show preparations, he said. “Ninety percent of the event work takes place before event.”
With the ArtPort move, they have that temporary base, Fried said. “Everybody has really been able to come together around the move and now becomes the part where starting next week, it’s focusing on those events.”
He said Catamount has a lot of support from the community and from local, regional and state partners, and they all are hoping for Catamount’s return to home base soon.
He asked for patience.
“We have to take this collective breath. Let the testing go and then based on what that is, there are ways to deal with these things and we have everybody right now rallying around making sure as soon as we have identified what we need to do, we’re fixing it and getting us back in there as soon as possible,” Fried said. “Everybody has such an emotional tie to that space. And so, I know from a community standpoint for everybody is really in tune to what’s happening. And I just want to assure everyone, we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we get the place open as quickly as we can, but it needs to be in a way where everybody is safe.”
