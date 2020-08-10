Catamount Arts Extends Deadline For Community COVID Quilt Submissions

This quilt square was submitted by Jo-Ann Reed of St. Johnsbury as part of the Community COVID Discovery Quilt project. (Courtesy photo)

Catamount Arts has announced a new deadline of Monday, Aug. 31, for its community quilting project in partnership with the Yarn Bank. The project invites community members of all ages and abilities to create a 12-inch by 12-inch square that answers the question, “What have you discovered or learned while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic?”

“One of the most important lessons I’ve learned during the pandemic,” says Jo-Ann Reed of St. Johnsbury, “is that it’s a great time to be creative.” Jo-Ann’s submission features small squares of floral fabrics, women in vintage dresses, and phrases like, “Make Do & Mend,” and “A Stitch in Time,” evocative of sewing samplers.

