Discover St. Johnsbury Director Gillian Sewake walks across Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury near the former Caplan's Army Store on Friday, July 28, 2023, as she helps prepare the downtown for a Final Fridays street festival. On Aug. 10, the Caplan's building, following extensive interior remodeling and an exterior facelift will open as a Northern Counties Health Care Express Clinic and new, temporary space for Catamount Arts. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Space inside the Caplan's building on Railroad Street in St. Johnsury is nearing the end of an extensive interior remodeling by new building owner Northern Counties Health Care. Most of the building will be used by NCHC for an express health care clinic, but the pictured space will be leased, and for a temporary period of time, Catamount Arts will utilize the space. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) announced that Catamount Arts has been selected as a temporary co-tenant at the newly renovated Caplan’s Building downtown.
The Caplan’s Building, at 457 Railroad St., was acquired by NCHC in October 2021 after the closure of the century-old Caplan’s Army Store on Dec. 31, 2020. The building has been renovated and will be the new location for Northern Express Care – St. Johnsbury.
What was once a wide open floor space for the Caplan’s store merchandise is now walled areas for the clinic plus a division of space for NCHC to welcome a tenant. The first tenant will be Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury-based arts and entertainment organization which will now have Railroad Street presence.
“Northern Counties Health Care is excited to open its doors to support the arts community and create a hub for creativity and cultural engagement,” noted information provided by NCHC.
The 800 sq/ft space within the Caplan’s Building was made available through a letter of interest solicitation process. Catamount Arts emerged as the top choice to occupy the space while their building on Eastern Avenue is temporarily closed due to the recent discovery of air pollutants emitting from soil contaminants.
“The Caplan’s Building will continue to serve our community, and we are excited to welcome Catamount Arts to share the space with us,” said Chris Towne, Chief Strategy Officer at Northern Counties Health Care. “There is more to a community’s health than health care services, and we are pleased to support Catamount Arts and promote the region’s creative economy by sharing this vibrant space.”
Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried said the organization is happy with the location.
“We are grateful to Northern Counties Health Care for this wonderful opportunity,” he said. “Being able to continue our programs and initiatives from this centrally located space will allow us to further our mission and continue positively impacting the lives of people in the Northeast Kingdom.”
There will be an open house and ribbon cutting of the Caplan’s Building on Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.
About Northern Counties Health Care
NCHC encompasses seven community health centers—including two walk-in primary care locations, three dental centers, and a certified home health care & hospice division throughout the Northeast Kingdom. For more information, visit www.nchcvt.org.
