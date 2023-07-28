ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) announced that Catamount Arts has been selected as a temporary co-tenant at the newly renovated Caplan’s Building downtown.

The Caplan’s Building, at 457 Railroad St., was acquired by NCHC in October 2021 after the closure of the century-old Caplan’s Army Store on Dec. 31, 2020. The building has been renovated and will be the new location for Northern Express Care – St. Johnsbury.

