Catamount Arts Secures Big Grant To Enhance Digital Capacity

The Vermont Arts Council announced Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury will receive a Digital Capacity grant worth $120,000.
The council reported 41 arts and humanities nonprofit organizations received grants totaling $947,200. The money was made available through a one-time funding allocation from the Vermont Legislature in recognition of the pandemic’s impact on in-person gatherings and the need to enhance digital content.
Online programming has presented new challenges, everything from purchasing new equipment for digital content, paying for streaming platforms, enhancing websites and social media, to hiring new staff. Digital programming has also presented new opportunities as more audiences can be reached, including those with disabilities and transportation challenges. A number of the grants was awarded to support website redesigns for accessibility.
At Catamount Arts, funds will be used to enhance the digital capacity of foundational, regional production services for more than 40 partners in the Northeast Kingdom, with the goal of enhancing the digital capabilities of the creative assets in the towns and communities of Vermont’s most remote region. Upgrades are planned for regional box office/ticketing software and hardware; database and data management tools; digital marketing integration; and accessibility features, such as real-time, state-of-the-art closed captioning options for digital streaming and projection services.
Grants were open to Vermont-based 501 (c)(3) cultural organizations whose missions center arts and humanities, including museums, historical societies, arts centers, and nonprofit theaters and galleries.
“Vermont’s cultural organizations have been a beacon during the pandemic, developing new ways to delight and connect us while their doors were shut. The State’s funding of the Digital Capacity grant program is an investment in their continued innovation and creativity, which benefits us all,” said Vermont Arts Council Deputy Director Amy Cunningham.
Other local organizations receiving digital capacity grant funds are Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, $22,000 for website redesign for accessibility and Rural ARTS Collaborative in Greensboro, $25,000 to support the Digital Archive Project with staff positions, web accessibility consultants, and equipment purchases.
